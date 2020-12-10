sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

Sanity tool plugin for inspecting your schemas. Because your Frontend Developers deserve sanity, too!

Installation

$ sanity install @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

A new Schemas tab should show in your tools bar. All custom types defined in schema.js will be inspectable.

Manual

$ npm i @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

Or using Yarn:

$ yarn add @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

In your sanity.json , add @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector to your list of plugins .

Configuration

Configurations can be changed in your Sanity project under ./config/@andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector.json

keysToIgnore

An array of strings with the keys that should be hidden in the inspector data structure.

Default: ["icon"]

Example: "keysToIgnore": ["icon", "fieldset", "fieldsets", "preview", "initialValue", "inputComponent"]

This will remove several keys from the inspector data structure that are not important when building your frontend.

typesToIgnore

An array of strings with the names of types that should not be inspectable.

Example: typesToIgnore: ["faq"]

Features

inspect custom schema types

type definitions are linked

download selected schema as JSON

copy name by clicking name value

value routing

Todos

add option for resolving the complete data model, instead of just linking to the other types

sort types

Changelog

v.1.5.0