Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own plugin

Schema Inspector

By Andre Brdoch

Make your schemas inspectable!

sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

Sanity tool plugin for inspecting your schemas. Because your Frontend Developers deserve sanity, too!



Installation

Sanity CLI:

$ sanity install @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

A new Schemas tab should show in your tools bar. All custom types defined in schema.js will be inspectable.

Manual

$ npm i @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

Or using Yarn:

$ yarn add @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

In your sanity.json, add @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector to your list of plugins.


Configuration

Configurations can be changed in your Sanity project under ./config/@andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector.json


keysToIgnore

An array of strings with the keys that should be hidden in the inspector data structure.

Default: ["icon"]

Example: "keysToIgnore": ["icon", "fieldset", "fieldsets", "preview", "initialValue", "inputComponent"]

This will remove several keys from the inspector data structure that are not important when building your frontend.


typesToIgnore

An array of strings with the names of types that should not be inspectable.

Example: typesToIgnore: ["faq"]


Features

  • inspect custom schema types
  • type definitions are linked
  • download selected schema as JSON
  • copy name by clicking name value
  • routing



Todos

  • add option for resolving the complete data model, instead of just linking to the other types
  • sort types

Changelog

v.1.5.0

  • Made compatible with Sanity studio ^2.22.0
  • Use @sanity/ui wherever possible

Install command

sanity install @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector

Useful links

Contributor

Categorized in