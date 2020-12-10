Andre Brdoch
Web Developer @ Kisi
Make your schemas inspectable!
Sanity tool plugin for inspecting your schemas. Because your Frontend Developers deserve sanity, too!
$ sanity install @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector
A new
Schemas tab should show in your tools bar. All custom types defined in
schema.js will be inspectable.
$ npm i @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector
Or using Yarn:
$ yarn add @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector
In your
sanity.json, add
@andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector to your list of
plugins.
Configurations can be changed in your Sanity project under
./config/@andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector.json
keysToIgnore
An array of strings with the keys that should be hidden in the inspector data structure.
Default:
["icon"]
Example:
"keysToIgnore": ["icon", "fieldset", "fieldsets", "preview", "initialValue", "inputComponent"]
This will remove several keys from the inspector data structure that are not important when building your frontend.
typesToIgnore
An array of strings with the names of types that should not be inspectable.
Example:
typesToIgnore: ["faq"]
name value
^2.22.0
@sanity/ui wherever possible
sanity install @andre-brdoch/sanity-plugin-schema-inspector
Web Developer @ Kisi