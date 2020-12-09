Tyler McRobert
Tyler is located at Portland, OR
Visit Tyler McRobert's profile
Bridget Baker is a photographer based in Portland, Oregon. Her portfolio is an immersive and playful, self-guided experience. Photos emerge alongside the cursor as it moves around the screen and expand when clicked into a fullscreen stable gallery for greater focus. This unique approach to letting users explore and interact with the media not only highlights individual photos, but allows to look at the body of work as a whole.