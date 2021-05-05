Carole Lindberg Portfolio

The first site had not been updated since it was built in 2010. I needed to use modern technology that would be simple to use for publishing content and also for developing.

This is my first project with Sanity Studio, one of the main challenges I faced was getting the hang of the data structure, I tried to keep most of the data style free, so that that would be done on the frontend. The other main challenge is learning to use Studio, to model the desktop for the project's needs. I can say I'm really impressed with Sanity's flexibility.