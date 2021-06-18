Portfolio
this is a simple portfolio I watched a simple cv and blog made by kapehe and I enhanced it
Project Shots
About the project
I've watched this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO7_jgzVgbc
I really learned so much instead of trying copying the code and stopping here I've asked myself how can I improve this amazing work I said maybe if I tried to get the attention of the viewer by making them about component with some extra information as the first page and changing the other component to describe more the person in the cv