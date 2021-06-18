Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Portfolio

this is a simple portfolio I watched a simple cv and blog made by kapehe and I enhanced it

Project Shots

About the project

I've watched this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO7_jgzVgbc

I really learned so much instead of trying copying the code and stopping here I've asked myself how can I improve this amazing work I said maybe if I tried to get the attention of the viewer by making them about component with some extra information as the first page and changing the other component to describe more the person in the cv

Categorized in