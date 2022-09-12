Portfolio Karolina Kulinska

Karolina Kulinska
Self-taught Frontend Developer. Love working with Next.js and Sanity
My portfolio site developed using Sanity.
I built a frontend React-powered website connected to a headless Sanity backend that is fully responsible for content management.
With Sanity.io I can manage content. ❤️
I created schemas where I can manage the content of sections: about, skills, projects and GET messages from my Form😀.
In the contact section I built a form where someone can enter the name , email, message, and choose an option. ( check the options 😉)
The entered data is sent over and saved in My Sanity Studio.
