Portfolio Karolina Kulinska

I built a frontend React-powered website connected to a headless Sanity backend that is fully responsible for content management.

With Sanity.io I can manage content. ❤️

I created schemas where I can manage the content of sections: about, skills, projects and GET messages from my Form😀.

In the contact section I built a form where someone can enter the name , email, message, and choose an option. ( check the options 😉)

The entered data is sent over and saved in My Sanity Studio.