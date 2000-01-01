Richer product pages from the catalogue you already have.
Trusted by leading ecommerce brands
When AI content ops meets commerce
AI-ready from day one
SFCC product data lands in Sanity as structured, typed documents, ready for agents, personalization, and automated experiences out of the box.
One record, every market
Localized product variants consolidate into a single document. No duplication across regions, channels, or storefronts.
Automated from the catalogue
Product updates in SFCC automatically kick off campaigns, launches, and regional rollouts in Sanity. No manual handoffs.
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
Applications
- E-commerce
- Multichannel
Integrations
- Salesforce
50K
reusable content pieces
12K
product categories ingested hourly
4K
hero banners created
Every editorial moment becomes a buying moment
Create shoppable experiences by linking editorial imagery to your SFCC product catalog. Hotspots, product cards, and campaign pages pull live data, so the story stays fresh and the products stay purchasable.
Update hundreds of products in one prompt
Tell Content Agent what to change. It proposes updates across every matching product. Pricing, discounts, category updates, seasonal campaigns. Nothing publishes until your team confirms.
One product. Every language.
SFCC sends localized product variants as separate events. Sanity consolidates them into a single structured document with field-level translations. Teams see every market in one view. Edit once, publish everywhere.
How MR MARVIS built shoppable images and increased AOV 9.7%
Editors tag products directly within existing lifestyle images. Shoppers discover looks they love, and buy more. That's a 9.7% boost in AOV with just two days of development.
Applications
- E-commerce
- Personalization
9.7%
AOV increase
924
tagged images
2
day build
Built for your stack
Full and delta sync out of the box
The SFCC cartridge handles full catalog imports and incremental updates via the Jobs framework. No custom sync logic to build or maintain.
Not locked to PWA Kit
The integration ships with PWA Kit utilities and live preview, but Sanity's API works with Next.js, Nuxt, Astro, Remix, or any frontend that can make an HTTP request.
Content is queryable, not trapped
Product content is stored as structured JSON in the Content Lake. Query it with GROQ or GraphQL. Filter, join, project, and transform at the API level instead of stitching together multiple service calls on the frontend.
We built a platform that doesn’t flinch under pressure. Whether it’s a major launch or a thousand small changes, it just works.Kevin HarwoodCTO
Enterprise Ready
Scalable
Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.
Performant
Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.
Secure
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.
Data Integrity
Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.