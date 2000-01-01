Joint session with Vercel: How to build intelligent storefronts (May 15th)
Sanity + Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Richer product pages from the catalogue you already have.

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E-commerce platform interface displaying product details for an "Urban Rider Leather Jacket" by Lacy-D, with product image and editorial fields.

Trusted by leading ecommerce brands

When AI content ops meets commerce

AI-ready from day one

SFCC product data lands in Sanity as structured, typed documents, ready for agents, personalization, and automated experiences out of the box.

One record, every market

Localized product variants consolidate into a single document. No duplication across regions, channels, or storefronts.

Automated from the catalogue

Product updates in SFCC automatically kick off campaigns, launches, and regional rollouts in Sanity. No manual handoffs.

Customer Story

PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity

Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.

Applications

  • E-commerce
  • Multichannel

Integrations

  • Salesforce
Read the PUMA story
PUMA logo

  • 50K


    reusable content pieces

  • 12K


    product categories ingested hourly

  • 4K


    hero banners created

Every editorial moment becomes a buying moment

Create shoppable experiences by linking editorial imagery to your SFCC product catalog. Hotspots, product cards, and campaign pages pull live data, so the story stays fresh and the products stay purchasable.

A website interface featuring a woman wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, with product details for sunglasses and a panel listing product hotspots.

Update hundreds of products in one prompt

Tell Content Agent what to change. It proposes updates across every matching product. Pricing, discounts, category updates, seasonal campaigns. Nothing publishes until your team confirms.

A user interface showing a 25% summer sale discount applied to multiple sandals, with one product's price updated from $40 to $30.

One product. Every language.

SFCC sends localized product variants as separate events. Sanity consolidates them into a single structured document with field-level translations. Teams see every market in one view. Edit once, publish everywhere.

A product management interface displaying details for a 'Platinum V Neck Suit Dress', with variants and localized text fields for name and description.
Customer Story

How MR MARVIS built shoppable images and increased AOV 9.7%

Editors tag products directly within existing lifestyle images. Shoppers discover looks they love, and buy more. That's a 9.7% boost in AOV with just two days of development.

Applications

  • E-commerce
  • Personalization
Read the MR MARVIS story

  • 9.7%


    AOV increase

  • 924


    tagged images

  • 2


    day build

Built for your stack

Full and delta sync out of the box

The SFCC cartridge handles full catalog imports and incremental updates via the Jobs framework. No custom sync logic to build or maintain.

Not locked to PWA Kit

The integration ships with PWA Kit utilities and live preview, but Sanity's API works with Next.js, Nuxt, Astro, Remix, or any frontend that can make an HTTP request.

Content is queryable, not trapped

Product content is stored as structured JSON in the Content Lake. Query it with GROQ or GraphQL. Filter, join, project, and transform at the API level instead of stitching together multiple service calls on the frontend.

We built a platform that doesn’t flinch under pressure. Whether it’s a major launch or a thousand small changes, it just works.

A portrait of Kevin Harwood
Kevin Harwood
CTO
Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




See what Sanity can do for commerce.

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