Per-Kristian Nordnes
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Per-Kristian is located at Oslo, Norway
Visit Per-Kristian Nordnes's profile
Migration script to normalize Portable Text blocks across your whole dataset
import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base&client";
import { normalizeBlock } from "@sanity/block-tools";
import { extractWithPath } from"@sanity/mutator";
// Act on all documents
const query = "*[]";
// Adjust the decorators to the set you want to allow
const allowedDecorators = [
"strong",
"em",
"code",
"underline",
"strike-through",
"sub",
"sup"
];
function convertPath(pathArr) {
return pathArr
.map(part => {
if (Number.isInteger(part)) {
return `[${part}]`;
}
return `.${part}`;
})
.join("")
.substring(1);
}
client.fetch(query).then(results => {
const patchedDocuments = [];
results.forEach(async result => {
const matches = extractWithPath('..[_type=="block"]', result);
let patch = client.patch(result._id);
matches.forEach(match => {
const block = match.value;
const path = convertPath(match.path);
const normalizedBlock = normalizeBlock(block, { allowedDecorators });
const patchData = { [path]: normalizedBlock };
patch = patch.set(patchData);
});
const patchLength = patch.operations.set
? Object.keys(patch.operations.set).length
: 0;
if (patchLength > 0) {
patchedDocuments.push(result._id);
await patch.commit();
console.log(
`Patched ${patchLength} blocks in document ${result._id}`
);
}
});
console.log(
`Patched ${patchedDocuments.length} documents with ids: ${JSON.stringify(
patchedDocuments,
null,
2
)}`
);
});
This migration script will go through all your documents, look for all Portable Text blocks and filter out decorators that aren't present in the allowedDecorators array. It will build a transaction of patches to update these blocks.
You can run this script with
sanity exec normalizeAllBlocks.js --with-user-token. It might be wise to export your dataset first since this script changes data.
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Do something with a uploaded file and populate a field in the document based on thatGo to Populate fields with data from a file upload