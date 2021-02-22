Pricing update: Free users
Normalize Portable Text blocks

By Per-Kristian Nordnes

Migration script to normalize Portable Text blocks across your whole dataset

normalizeAllBlocks.js

import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base&client";
import { normalizeBlock } from "@sanity/block-tools";
import { extractWithPath } from"@sanity/mutator";

// Act on all documents
const query = "*[]";

// Adjust the decorators to the set you want to allow
const allowedDecorators = [
  "strong",
  "em",
  "code",
  "underline",
  "strike-through",
  "sub",
  "sup"
];


function convertPath(pathArr) {
  return pathArr
    .map(part => {
      if (Number.isInteger(part)) {
        return `[${part}]`;
      }
      return `.${part}`;
    })
    .join("")
    .substring(1);
}

client.fetch(query).then(results => {
  const patchedDocuments = [];
  results.forEach(async result => {
    const matches = extractWithPath('..[_type=="block"]', result);
    let patch = client.patch(result._id);
    matches.forEach(match => {
      const block = match.value;
      const path = convertPath(match.path);
      const normalizedBlock = normalizeBlock(block, { allowedDecorators });
      const patchData = { [path]: normalizedBlock };
      patch = patch.set(patchData);
    });
    const patchLength = patch.operations.set
      ? Object.keys(patch.operations.set).length
      : 0;
    if (patchLength > 0) {
      patchedDocuments.push(result._id);
      await patch.commit();
      console.log(
        `Patched ${patchLength} blocks in document ${result._id}`
      );
    }
  });
  console.log(
    `Patched ${patchedDocuments.length} documents with ids: ${JSON.stringify(
      patchedDocuments,
      null,
      2
    )}`
  );
});

This migration script will go through all your documents, look for all Portable Text blocks and filter out decorators that aren't present in the allowedDecorators array. It will build a transaction of patches to update these blocks.

You can run this script with sanity exec normalizeAllBlocks.js --with-user-token. It might be wise to export your dataset first since this script changes data.

