Webinar Premiere
Sanity Summer Release: Empowering Creators
Join the Sanity team for a demo-packed hour to see the latest updates and innovations we’ve made this summer to amplify your business’ content creators with the Sanity Composable Content Cloud.
August 2nd
9:00 - 10:00 PST
12:00 - 1300 EST
16:00 - 17:00 UTC
Event highlights
- See a demo of Sanity AI Assist, which supercharges content editors by removing burdens within the content lifecycle.
- Learn how new Content Lake innovations, Content Source Maps, and Perspectives, help teams build holistic and scalable experiences that help teams reach more audiences.
- Discover a new powerful and intuitive way to navigate Sanity Studio built with a composable architecture.
- Check out other new updates we’ve made to Sanity Studio to help creators with their day-to-day work, including our new, localized UI.
- Hear from customers about how Sanity has brought joy to their content creators every day.
