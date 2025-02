lists: [ {title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}, {title: 'Numbered', value: 'number'}, { title: 'Checkmarks', value: 'checkmarks', icon: UlistIcon, } ],

Hi There,I'm trying to add a custom bullet list to my portableText editor, like:This works nicely, but within the editor it just shows up as tabs.Does anyone know how to add some styling to this so I can actually show checkmarks, or at least show bullets so that the one editing it is able to see thats it's a list?