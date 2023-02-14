deskStructure.js

const interactiveUnitListItems = []

interactiveUnitListItems

😆

Heya! I ended up digging a bit further and finally got to the root of the problem!It turns out in theI was definingOUTSIDE of the export block. When a new tab opens, the previous tab's export gets re-rendered, and the export block tries to re-append additional items to thearray. Since it is outside the export block, its state has not changed, and thus duplicate list item builders are added to it.The final solution is to move the array definition into the export block, which will reset on every render.Fun times!