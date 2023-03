Hello

I have to build an LMS(to sell online courses) website. I would like to use Next.js to build the frontend.

I would like to build these features

1. My goal is to use content marketing and write blog articles to generate traffic -- Blog Functionality

2. My goal is to sell the premium courses with PayPal

3. My goal is to must-have free courses on my website



I need tech advice on what tech stack should I use?

1. Should I use CMS or simple plain Markdown static blog

2. Should I use serverless architecture

3. Where to host course videos (Amazon, Vimeo or any other option

4. Where to host my website like vercel, netlify