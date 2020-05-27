Sanity keeps daily backups of all your content for 30 days. If something goes wrong on their side, they can restore the data. On my end, as a developer, I don't see how I would type "sanity delete dataset production" by mistake.

It's true that documents deleted by the client are gone forever. But he can still undo the deletion right after or copy from the production website before triggering a rebuild (for Jamstack websites). For some projects I just disable the delete option for some document types.

And again: we're talking about websites with less than 10 pages.

