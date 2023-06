Best practices for backing up and restoring datasets in Sanity.io

1. the export will include all user-generated documents, images and files, but will not include system documents that Sanity itself uses to function like custom access control ( https://www.sanity.io/docs/access-control#ce4a077926aa ) to my knowledge. 2. The schema isnt part of the dataset in the strictest sense. The schema is a concept that lives in the Studio and is how your Studio filters what documents are allowed to enter your dataset. Since it isnt part of the dataset it will therefore not be included in the exporta. Sidenote: Since only the Studio enforces your schema, you could also sidestep it by creating documents with the API or CLI that dont follow the schema. Be aware of this when creating documents this way3. Yes, or some equivalent service according to your risk profile and data processor agreement