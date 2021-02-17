Discussion on latency concerns for Sanity.io data storage in Australia

Thanks for the reply User. 100% performance related. I'm not sceptical of hosted solutions in general at all, if it were hosted in Australia (again for performance reasons) I probably would have signed up for the Advanced plan already. (though we would like SSO and custom domains so we'd probably have to enquire regarding enterprise) One query is reliably 350ms-700ms roundtrip. Though that's without the CDN (with CDN is 15-20ms) as the majority of our queries will be uncached due to the frequency of our team publishing articles vs the number of articles we have. We'll be caching renders on our side where possible so the CDN won't play a big role for us as far as I can see.

If we need to have 2 queries on a page that's going to make it fail the TTFB core web vital. 1 query potentially has the ability too.

We may still sign up but we'll have to rearchitecture a lot of stuff. Knowing that there may be a Sydney based data origin option in the future would make that easier to bare for a bit.

