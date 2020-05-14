Skip to content
Getting the image URL for SEO preview in Sanity Studio

16 replies
Last updated: May 14, 2020
hey guys! what’s the best way to get the image url for an image field inside of the Studio? The use case is display the document image for SEO preview in the split preview panel.
May 14, 2020, 4:10 AM
asset.url
  ?
May 14, 2020, 4:27 AM
unfortunately, it’s 
undefined
😞
I named the image 
image
in my document, and this is what I get:

{
  asset: {
    _ref: 'image-[hash]-[dimension]-png',
    type: 'reference'
  },
  _type: 'image'
}
May 14, 2020, 4:30 AM
image.url
is 
undefined
and 
image.asset.url
is also 
undefined
May 14, 2020, 4:30 AM
Can you share the document schema?
May 14, 2020, 4:33 AM
And when you write 
The use case is display the document image for SEO preview in the split preview panel.
, how are you implementing this?
May 14, 2020, 4:34 AM
Sure. Here it is.(thanks for helping, btw!)
May 14, 2020, 4:36 AM
Here’s the document
May 14, 2020, 4:38 AM
Here’s the 
SEOPreview
component
May 14, 2020, 4:40 AM
Not really sure. what about 
seo.image._ref
as weird as that seems?
May 14, 2020, 4:49 AM
_ref
is on 
seo.image
and it’s not a filename. it looks like this “image-aecfca21db0ccac083c7df9bad5c6b057d29d97a-3072x1716-png”
May 14, 2020, 4:51 AM
You can use the 
@sanity/image-url
module: https://github.com/sanity-io/image-url
May 14, 2020, 5:14 AM
urlFor(seo.image).toString()
May 14, 2020, 5:15 AM
thanks
user Z
! follow-up question, how do I get the current dataset and projectId from inside the Studio to initiate the sanity client?
May 14, 2020, 5:15 AM
You can get the preconfigured client by importing it through 
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
May 14, 2020, 5:16 AM
awesome, thanks! that’s exactly what I need
May 14, 2020, 5:16 AM
👍
May 14, 2020, 5:16 AM

