Handling nested references in Sanity preview function

preview: { select: { cards: 'cards', theme: 'cards[].theme.hex', }, prepare({ cards, theme }) { return { title: 'Dual', subtitle: 'Dual Block', media: withCustomParams(DualMedia, { cards }), }; }, },

Hey everyone!I’m trying to get a nested array of referenced objects inside the preview function, but I’m running into some issues. My schema looks something like this:The cards array contains references to another document type, and each referenced document has a theme.hex field. However, I’m not sure how to correctly select the nested theme values from these referenced objects.I’ve checked the Sanity docs on previews , but it only covers direct references, not arrays of references.Is there a recommended way to handle this in select? Or do I need to resolve the references manually in prepare?Thanks in advance!