Help needed with expanding and filtering objects in a GROQ query.

3 replies
Last updated: Dec 30, 2020
Hello,
Reposting this issue I'm still stuck on. Would love some help!
I've been chipping away at it and have been able to expand out my properties reference like so:


*[_type == "route" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{

page-&gt; {

content[] {

...,

},

'properties': content[_type == 'properties']-&gt;{...,}

}

The above query will give me a 
properties
array with my document objects but the objects come in without a 
_key
Furthermore, my 
content
array still includes the unexpanded 
properties
objects, in effect rendering the 
property
objects twice (but only rendering them correctly from the expanded 
properties
array).
I have also tried writing my query like so:


*[_type == "route" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{

page-&gt;{content[]{...,"properties": @-&gt;}}

}

This will return the expanded 
properties
reference within the 
content
array but those expanded references are now nested within a sub object labeled 'properties' which gets ignored by 
RenderSections

I would really appreciate any help with this - I'm stumped!

Here is my original issue:

Hello,

Reposting this issue I'm still having trouble with.  I'm building off the Next.JS Landing starter.
I have a reference in my 
page
 schema to a document schema named 
properties
When I

Here is my GROQ query:
`*const* pageQuery = groq``

*[_type == "route" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
 
page-&gt; {
  
...,
  
content[] {
   
...,
   
cta {
    
...,
    
route-&gt;
   
},
   
ctas[] {
    
...,
    
route-&gt;
   
}
  
}
 
}
`}`;`

Here is the query response as it originally returned, with 
content
 unexpanded.  You can see that the referential page sections (object indexes 1, 2 &amp; 3) are being returned as reference objects but missing their section data:

{

"content": [

{

"_key": "c6a0e210ec09",

"_type": "textSection",

"heading": "Locations",

"label": "text",

"text": [

{

"_key": "873b292f564d",

"_type": "block",

"children": [

{

"_key": "c91a82e9a3f7",

"_type": "span",

"marks": [],

"text": "this is the locations page"

}

],

"markDefs": [],

"style": "normal"

}

]

},

{

"_key": "6ec96907b41a",

"_ref": "2f65763c-05f7-4c96-bde8-347104c1e9d5",

"_type": "properties"

},

{

"_key": "c90b4bccb9db",

"_ref": "aa078f7f-4a20-4d53-88af-50d46841854b",

"_type": "properties"

},

{

"_key": "bbbf684bda6c",

"_ref": "beeca3b0-4d48-40b0-9156-c12c970f2fca",

"_type": "properties"

},

{

"_key": "3b7fb58ab9b8",

"_type": "vimeo",

"url": "<https://player.vimeo.com/video/490822978>"

},

{

"_key": "b3dcc4e0c737",

"_type": "imageSection",

"image": {

"_type": "figure",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-4d9705b8f7dade773a622d7d4b8571c7ce52ca6e-480x360-jpg",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

}

]

}

And here is the response with `content`expanded (the query:
`*const* pageQuery = groq``

*[_type == "route" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
 
page-&gt; {
  
...,
  
content[]-&gt; {
   
...,
   
cta {
    
...,
    
route-&gt;
   
},
   
ctas[] {
    
...,
    
route-&gt;
   
}
  
}
 
}
`}`;` ).
You can see that the referential page sections are now fully returned but the non referential page sections get returned as empty objects:


{

"content": [

{},

{

"_createdAt": "2020-12-12T20:38:57Z",

"_id": "2f65763c-05f7-4c96-bde8-347104c1e9d5",

"_rev": "f0VLqLQQvsZkIeAZEumCL9",

"_type": "properties",

"_updatedAt": "2020-12-15T16:42:15Z",

"city": "Los Angeles",

"clientName": "Kevin DanChisko",

"email": "<mailto:kevin@vrlocations.com|kevin@vrlocations.com>",

"image": [

{

"_key": "b199d238a3c9",

"_type": "image",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-e1890f4efa3933f01a63e264faa4aebf69dec959-724x516-png",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

],

"phone": 8056785432,

"state": "CA",

"streetAddress": "34 Maltman Ave",

"title": "Midcentury House",

"zip": "90042"

},

{

"_createdAt": "2020-12-12T20:02:11Z",

"_id": "aa078f7f-4a20-4d53-88af-50d46841854b",

"_rev": "XszOhSOqE7Zees1yLPzc2G",

"_type": "properties",

"_updatedAt": "2020-12-12T20:02:11Z",

"city": "Agua Dulce",

"clientName": "Bumpkin Joe",

"email": "<mailto:joe@vrlocations.com|joe@vrlocations.com>",

"image": [

{

"_key": "fe6a3dfca81c",

"_type": "image",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-8e1fbc5de369a545711edbe620a87df0111ad172-722x512-png",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

],

"phone": 8184348243,

"state": "CA",

"streetAddress": "1234 Chew Lane",

"title": "Cabin",

"zip": "90343"

},

{

"_createdAt": "2020-12-14T19:20:33Z",

"_id": "beeca3b0-4d48-40b0-9156-c12c970f2fca",

"_rev": "YCAL9E3SVwkigJCUFiaELz",

"_type": "properties",

"_updatedAt": "2020-12-15T17:23:07Z",

"city": "Los Angeles",

"clientName": "Bubba Sparxx",

"image": [

{

"_key": "37595fda819c",

"_type": "image",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-11bbfc6064312cbc884fe68252e54bb08609888e-2230x1392-png",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

],

"state": "CA",

"streetAddress": "123 Fake St",

"title": "Hill Street Underground",

"vimeo": {

"_type": "vimeo",

"url": "<https://player.vimeo.com/video/490822978>"

},

"zip": "90042"

},

{},

{}

]

}

I would love it if someone could help me understand what I might be doing wrong.  I'm as interested in the 
why as I am in the how to expand and return all my 
content
 objects.  Thank you!
Dec 28, 2020, 3:31 PM
Hi Robert! Thanks for sharing your deep-dive into dereferencing and arrays of multiple types.
Looks like you've already covered quite some ground, including how to filter out the embedded 
properties
objects using 
content[_type == 'properties']
.
Instead of filtering, unless you don't mind adapting how your Next.js starter works with 
RenderSections
(which would be an alternative way to resolve this), you could opt for a conditional instead. You can find some examples in this section: https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet#conditionals-64a36d80be73
For your specific query, something like this should work, leaving the 
_key
intact and avoiding the duplication you ran into earlier:
*[_type == "route" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
  page-&gt; {
    content[] {
      ...,
      _type == "properties" =&gt; @-&gt;
    }
  }
Hope this helps!
🙂
Dec 28, 2020, 5:53 PM
user M
thank you so much. I know there was a lot to my question I appreciate you taking the time to help me.This works perfectly!
Could you help me understand what the fat arrow is doing inside the projection you suggested? As I understand from the GROQ cheatsheet `=&gt;`sets up a conditional but isn't such a conditional redundant after we specify `_type == "properties"`in the query?
Obviously this is not the case because your suggestion works perfectly but knowing why would really help me better understand GROQ.
Thanks again!!
Dec 28, 2020, 6:58 PM
Hi
user M
I have another quick (I hope) follow up question:In the example you provided above, where would I implement filtering?
For example if I change the query to:

*[_type == "route"]{

page-&gt; {

content[] {

...,

_type == "properties" &amp;&amp;  category match 'homes' =&gt; @-&gt;

},}}
I'm neither filtering the results to only return properties whose 
category
== 'homes' nor expanding the properties reference any longer.Thanks again!
Dec 30, 2020, 5:15 PM

