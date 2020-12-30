Help needed with expanding and filtering objects in a GROQ query.

*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{

page-> {

content[] {

...,

},

'properties': content[_type == 'properties']->{...,}

}

properties

_key

content

properties

property

properties

*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{

page->{content[]{...,"properties": @->}}

}

properties

content

RenderSections

page

properties

*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{

page-> {

...,

content[] {

...,

cta {

...,

route->

},

ctas[] {

...,

route->

}

}

}

content

{

"content": [

{

"_key": "c6a0e210ec09",

"_type": "textSection",

"heading": "Locations",

"label": "text",

"text": [

{

"_key": "873b292f564d",

"_type": "block",

"children": [

{

"_key": "c91a82e9a3f7",

"_type": "span",

"marks": [],

"text": "this is the locations page"

}

],

"markDefs": [],

"style": "normal"

}

]

},

{

"_key": "6ec96907b41a",

"_ref": "2f65763c-05f7-4c96-bde8-347104c1e9d5",

"_type": "properties"

},

{

"_key": "c90b4bccb9db",

"_ref": "aa078f7f-4a20-4d53-88af-50d46841854b",

"_type": "properties"

},

{

"_key": "bbbf684bda6c",

"_ref": "beeca3b0-4d48-40b0-9156-c12c970f2fca",

"_type": "properties"

},

{

"_key": "3b7fb58ab9b8",

"_type": "vimeo",

"url": "<https://player.vimeo.com/video/490822978>"

},

{

"_key": "b3dcc4e0c737",

"_type": "imageSection",

"image": {

"_type": "figure",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-4d9705b8f7dade773a622d7d4b8571c7ce52ca6e-480x360-jpg",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

}

]

}

*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{

page-> {

...,

content[]-> {

...,

cta {

...,

route->

},

ctas[] {

...,

route->

}

}

}

{

"content": [

{},

{

"_createdAt": "2020-12-12T20:38:57Z",

"_id": "2f65763c-05f7-4c96-bde8-347104c1e9d5",

"_rev": "f0VLqLQQvsZkIeAZEumCL9",

"_type": "properties",

"_updatedAt": "2020-12-15T16:42:15Z",

"city": "Los Angeles",

"clientName": "Kevin DanChisko",

"email": "<mailto:kevin@vrlocations.com|kevin@vrlocations.com>",

"image": [

{

"_key": "b199d238a3c9",

"_type": "image",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-e1890f4efa3933f01a63e264faa4aebf69dec959-724x516-png",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

],

"phone": 8056785432,

"state": "CA",

"streetAddress": "34 Maltman Ave",

"title": "Midcentury House",

"zip": "90042"

},

{

"_createdAt": "2020-12-12T20:02:11Z",

"_id": "aa078f7f-4a20-4d53-88af-50d46841854b",

"_rev": "XszOhSOqE7Zees1yLPzc2G",

"_type": "properties",

"_updatedAt": "2020-12-12T20:02:11Z",

"city": "Agua Dulce",

"clientName": "Bumpkin Joe",

"email": "<mailto:joe@vrlocations.com|joe@vrlocations.com>",

"image": [

{

"_key": "fe6a3dfca81c",

"_type": "image",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-8e1fbc5de369a545711edbe620a87df0111ad172-722x512-png",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

],

"phone": 8184348243,

"state": "CA",

"streetAddress": "1234 Chew Lane",

"title": "Cabin",

"zip": "90343"

},

{

"_createdAt": "2020-12-14T19:20:33Z",

"_id": "beeca3b0-4d48-40b0-9156-c12c970f2fca",

"_rev": "YCAL9E3SVwkigJCUFiaELz",

"_type": "properties",

"_updatedAt": "2020-12-15T17:23:07Z",

"city": "Los Angeles",

"clientName": "Bubba Sparxx",

"image": [

{

"_key": "37595fda819c",

"_type": "image",

"asset": {

"_ref": "image-11bbfc6064312cbc884fe68252e54bb08609888e-2230x1392-png",

"_type": "reference"

}

}

],

"state": "CA",

"streetAddress": "123 Fake St",

"title": "Hill Street Underground",

"vimeo": {

"_type": "vimeo",

"url": "<https://player.vimeo.com/video/490822978>"

},

"zip": "90042"

},

{},

{}

]

}

content

Hello,Reposting this issue I'm still stuck on. Would love some help!I've been chipping away at it and have been able to expand out my properties reference like so:The above query will give me aarray with my document objects but the objects come in without aFurthermore, myarray still includes the unexpandedobjects, in effect rendering theobjects twice (but only rendering them correctly from the expandedarray).I have also tried writing my query like so:This will return the expandedreference within thearray but those expanded references are now nested within a sub object labeled 'properties' which gets ignored byI would really appreciate any help with this - I'm stumped!Here is my original issue:Hello,Reposting this issue I'm still having trouble with. I'm building off the Next.JS Landing starter.I have a reference in myschema to a document schema namedWhen IHere is my GROQ query:`*const* pageQuery = groq```}`;`Here is the query response as it originally returned, withunexpanded. You can see that the referential page sections (object indexes 1, 2 & 3) are being returned as reference objects but missing their section data:And here is the response with `content`expanded (the query:`*const* pageQuery = groq```}`;` ).You can see that the referential page sections are now fully returned but the non referential page sections get returned as empty objects:I would love it if someone could help me understand what I might be doing wrong. I'm as interested in thewhy as I am in the how to expand and return all myobjects. Thank you!