Help needed with expanding and filtering content objects in a GROQ query.

Reposting this issue I'm still stuck on. Would love some help!
I've been chipping away at it and have been able to expand out my properties reference like so:
*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{
page-> {
content[] {
...,
},
'properties': content[_type == 'properties']->{...,}
}
The above query will give me a
properties
array with my document objects but the objects come in without a
_key
Furthermore, my
content
array still includes the unexpanded
properties
objects, in effect rendering the
property
objects twice (but only rendering them correctly from the expanded
properties
array).
I have also tried writing my query like so:
*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{
page->{content[]{...,"properties": @->}}
}
This will return the expanded
properties
reference within the
content
array but those expanded references are now nested within a sub object labeled 'properties' which gets ignored by
RenderSections
I would really appreciate any help with this - I'm stumped!
Here is my original issue:
Reposting this issue I'm still having trouble with. I'm building off the Next.JS Landing starter.
I have a reference in my
page
schema to a document schema named
properties
When I
Here is my GROQ query:
`*const* pageQuery = groq``
*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{
page-> {
...,
content[] {
...,
cta {
...,
route->
},
ctas[] {
...,
route->
}
}
}
`}`;`
Here is the query response as it originally returned, with
content
unexpanded. You can see that the referential page sections (object indexes 1, 2 & 3) are being returned as reference objects but missing their section data:
{
"content": [
{
"_key": "c6a0e210ec09",
"_type": "textSection",
"heading": "Locations",
"label": "text",
"text": [
{
"_key": "873b292f564d",
"_type": "block",
"children": [
{
"_key": "c91a82e9a3f7",
"_type": "span",
"marks": [],
"text": "this is the locations page"
}
],
"markDefs": [],
"style": "normal"
}
]
},
{
"_key": "6ec96907b41a",
"_ref": "2f65763c-05f7-4c96-bde8-347104c1e9d5",
"_type": "properties"
},
{
"_key": "c90b4bccb9db",
"_ref": "aa078f7f-4a20-4d53-88af-50d46841854b",
"_type": "properties"
},
{
"_key": "bbbf684bda6c",
"_ref": "beeca3b0-4d48-40b0-9156-c12c970f2fca",
"_type": "properties"
},
{
"_key": "3b7fb58ab9b8",
"_type": "vimeo",
"url": "<https://player.vimeo.com/video/490822978>"
},
{
"_key": "b3dcc4e0c737",
"_type": "imageSection",
"image": {
"_type": "figure",
"asset": {
"_ref": "image-4d9705b8f7dade773a622d7d4b8571c7ce52ca6e-480x360-jpg",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
}
]
}
And here is the response with `content`expanded (the query:
`*const* pageQuery = groq``
*[_type == "route" && slug.current == $slug][0]{
page-> {
...,
content[]-> {
...,
cta {
...,
route->
},
ctas[] {
...,
route->
}
}
}
`}`;` ).
You can see that the referential page sections are now fully returned but the non referential page sections get returned as empty objects:
{
"content": [
{},
{
"_createdAt": "2020-12-12T20:38:57Z",
"_id": "2f65763c-05f7-4c96-bde8-347104c1e9d5",
"_rev": "f0VLqLQQvsZkIeAZEumCL9",
"_type": "properties",
"_updatedAt": "2020-12-15T16:42:15Z",
"city": "Los Angeles",
"clientName": "Kevin DanChisko",
"email": "<mailto:kevin@vrlocations.com|kevin@vrlocations.com>",
"image": [
{
"_key": "b199d238a3c9",
"_type": "image",
"asset": {
"_ref": "image-e1890f4efa3933f01a63e264faa4aebf69dec959-724x516-png",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
],
"phone": 8056785432,
"state": "CA",
"streetAddress": "34 Maltman Ave",
"title": "Midcentury House",
"zip": "90042"
},
{
"_createdAt": "2020-12-12T20:02:11Z",
"_id": "aa078f7f-4a20-4d53-88af-50d46841854b",
"_rev": "XszOhSOqE7Zees1yLPzc2G",
"_type": "properties",
"_updatedAt": "2020-12-12T20:02:11Z",
"city": "Agua Dulce",
"clientName": "Bumpkin Joe",
"email": "<mailto:joe@vrlocations.com|joe@vrlocations.com>",
"image": [
{
"_key": "fe6a3dfca81c",
"_type": "image",
"asset": {
"_ref": "image-8e1fbc5de369a545711edbe620a87df0111ad172-722x512-png",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
],
"phone": 8184348243,
"state": "CA",
"streetAddress": "1234 Chew Lane",
"title": "Cabin",
"zip": "90343"
},
{
"_createdAt": "2020-12-14T19:20:33Z",
"_id": "beeca3b0-4d48-40b0-9156-c12c970f2fca",
"_rev": "YCAL9E3SVwkigJCUFiaELz",
"_type": "properties",
"_updatedAt": "2020-12-15T17:23:07Z",
"city": "Los Angeles",
"clientName": "Bubba Sparxx",
"image": [
{
"_key": "37595fda819c",
"_type": "image",
"asset": {
"_ref": "image-11bbfc6064312cbc884fe68252e54bb08609888e-2230x1392-png",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
],
"state": "CA",
"streetAddress": "123 Fake St",
"title": "Hill Street Underground",
"vimeo": {
"_type": "vimeo",
"url": "<https://player.vimeo.com/video/490822978>"
},
"zip": "90042"
},
{},
{}
]
}
I would love it if someone could help me understand what I might be doing wrong. I'm as interested in the why
as I am in the how
to expand and return all my
content
objects. Thank you!