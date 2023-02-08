Help with composing a custom slug component in Sanity Studio v3
A
Hey Sanity community 👋I'm composing a custom slug component in a v3 Studio but coming up short
slug-input.tsxcode:
Which kinda works, but gives me the ick feels & doesn't take up the full width of the form (screenshot below).
import { Badge, Inline } from '@sanity/ui' export const SlugInput = (props: any) => { return ( <Inline space={0} style={{ width: '100%', backgroundColor: 'red' // 🕵️♂️ debug }}> <Badge tone='primary' style={{ borderTopRightRadius: 0, borderBottomRightRadius: 0, padding: '0.8em' }}> /posts/ </Badge> {props.renderDefault({ ...props })} </Inline> ) }
Feb 7, 2023, 4:50 PM
B
Commenting to follow this thread, sorry I can't be helpful
Feb 7, 2023, 4:53 PM
A
No worries
🤞
user G😂Here's hoping someone can point me in the right direction
🤞
Feb 7, 2023, 4:55 PM
R
I think you’ll want to use a Flex instead of Inline.
Feb 7, 2023, 9:34 PM
A
Thanks for chiming in
user M, I tried a
Flexinitially but found it caused spacing issues - I’m AFK at the moment, will add a screenshot to demonstrate this later today.
Feb 8, 2023, 9:22 AM
S
I’m not exactly sure what you mean by passing an icon to the text input, but hopefully this solves the width issue?
import {Flex, Badge} from '@sanity/ui' export const PrefixedSlugInput = (props) => { const { renderDefault } = props return ( <Flex> <Badge tone="primary" style={{ borderTopRightRadius: 0, borderBottomRightRadius: 0, padding: '0.8em', height: "100%" }} > /posts/ </Badge> <div style={{ flex: 1 }}>{renderDefault(props)}</div> </Flex> ) }
Feb 8, 2023, 9:52 AM
A
Thanks
Sanity UI docs for the text input component list both icon & prefix as available props for the input. I was wondering if this is the proper way to accomplish what I’m looking to do.
user P, I’ll give this a try later and report back.Regarding the passing an icon/prefix to the text input, the
Sanity UI docs for the text input component list both icon & prefix as available props for the input. I was wondering if this is the proper way to accomplish what I’m looking to do.
Feb 8, 2023, 10:19 AM
A
user PWorks like a charm, thank you sir 🙌
import { Badge, Box, Flex } from '@sanity/ui' export const SlugInput = (props: any) => { return ( <Flex> <Badge tone='primary' style={{ borderTopRightRadius: 0, borderBottomRightRadius: 0, padding: '0.8em' }}> /posts/ </Badge> <Box style={{ flex: 1 }}>{props.renderDefault({ ...props })}</Box> </Flex> ) }
Feb 8, 2023, 4:10 PM
