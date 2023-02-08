Help with composing a custom slug component in Sanity Studio v3

👋

import { Badge, Inline } from '@sanity/ui' export const SlugInput = (props: any) => { return ( <Inline space={0} style={{ width: '100%', backgroundColor: 'red' // 🕵️‍♂️ debug }}> <Badge tone='primary' style={{ borderTopRightRadius: 0, borderBottomRightRadius: 0, padding: '0.8em' }}> /posts/ </Badge> {props.renderDefault({ ...props })} </Inline> ) }

TextInput

Hey Sanity communityI'm composing a custom slug component in a v3 Studio but coming up shorthoping someone can help me.The aim is to prefix the slug text input with a @sanity/ui badge that shows the path prefix, in this case '/posts/'.Here's mycode:Which kinda works, but gives me the ick feels & doesn't take up the full width of the form (screenshot below).Is there a better way to do this, is it possible to pass in anorprop to the text input as listed on the @sanity/uiIf I can't pass an icon/prefix component to the slug text input, how could I modify it to be full width?