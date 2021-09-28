How to create a schema for tabbed content in Sanity.io

Found array member declaration of type "array" - multidimensional arrays are not currently supported by Sanity

export default { name: "tabbedContent", title: "Tabs", type: "array", of: [ { name: "tabTitle", title: "Tab Title", type: "localeString", }, { name: "tabContent", title: "Tab Content", description: "Questions and answers", type: "array", of: [ { name: "qna", title: "Questions and Answers", type: "questionAndAnswer", }, ], }, ], };

Hello all, I'm currently trying to create a schema for tabbed content which would hold an array of questions and answers, but I received this errorwhich I understand, but my question would is... what be the best way to setup something like this? Here's what I was trying to do: