How to create a schema for tabbed content in Sanity.io

3 replies
Last updated: Sep 28, 2021
Hello all, I'm currently trying to create a schema for tabbed content which would hold an array of questions and answers, but I received this error 
Found array member declaration of type "array" - multidimensional arrays are not currently supported by Sanity
which I understand, but my question would is... what be the best way to setup something like this? Here's what I was trying to do:
export default {
	name: "tabbedContent",
	title: "Tabs",
	type: "array",
    of: [
        {
            name: "tabTitle",
            title: "Tab Title",
            type: "localeString",
        },
        {
			name: "tabContent",
			title: "Tab Content",
			description: "Questions and answers",
			type: "array",
			of: [
				{
					name: "qna",
					title: "Questions and Answers",
					type: "questionAndAnswer",
				},
			],
		},
    ],
	
};
Sep 28, 2021, 5:45 PM
Hi User. If you wrap 
tabContent
in an object so that it’s the object that’s the child of 
tabbedContent
, the first limitation seen here will no longer apply and this should work (assuming 
tabbedContent
isn’t a direct child of an array itself too, in which case you’d want to do the same there).Hi User.
Sep 28, 2021, 6:05 PM
Hey User, thanks so much for taking the time to reply and help out! So, the way I ended up setting it up is not my favourite, but it works. One of the issues as you mentioned was the parent of 
tabbedContent
was also an array(page builder).What I ended up doing was this 
_export_ _default_ {
    name: "tabbedContent",
    title: "Tabs",
    type: "object",
    preview: {
        select: {
            name: "tabTitle",
        },
        prepare: ({ name }) =&gt; ({
            title: `${name.en}`,
        }),
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: "tabTitle",
            title: "Tab Title",
            type: "localeString",

        },
        {
            name: "tabContent",
            title: "Tab Content",
            description: "Questions and answers",
            type: "array",
            of: [
                {
                    name: "qna",
                    title: "Create new FAQ",
                    type: "questionAndAnswer",
                },
            ],
        },
    ],

};
```
Sep 28, 2021, 8:14 PM
You’re right—it does add some clutter to the code by requiring that additional object. Your solution looks good and I’m glad you’re up and running!
Sep 28, 2021, 8:16 PM

