Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to add and present block content in a Sanity schema for a website input field

6 replies
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Hey 🙂 i want to have a field in my schema which is a block content so i can add text with decorations like bold text or even a code snippet. i understand how to add it to my schema but how do i present a rich text input like in the sanity studio to my user in the website so he can enter the input so i can store it in sanity.Thank you in advance.
Apr 28, 2023, 10:02 AM
You need to use a serializer to tell the front end what to do with the content
https://www.sanity.io/docs/presenting-block-text
Apr 28, 2023, 11:30 AM
okay thank you but that's only one direction. how do i allow the user to insert block text so i can store it in sanity? and present it to him later when he views the data
Apr 28, 2023, 1:03 PM
My apologies, you stated:
i understand how to add it to my schema
You'll need to add custom block to the schema like this example 
{
  name: 'customized',
  title: 'Customized block type',
  type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      type: 'block',
      // Only allow these block styles
      styles: [
        {title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'},
        {title: 'H1', value: 'h1'},
        {title: 'H2', value: 'h2'}
      ],
      // Only allow numbered lists
      lists: [
        {title: 'Numbered', value: 'number'}
      ],
      marks: {
        // Only allow these decorators
        decorators: [
          {title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},
          {title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'}
        ],
        // Support annotating text with a reference to an author
        annotations: [
          {name: 'author', title: 'Author', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'author'}}
        ]
      }
    }
  ]
}
Apr 28, 2023, 1:07 PM
okay great, thank you 🙂 and then in my own website, not sanity, how can i display to the user an input field with the options to bold text, code snippet, etc - similar to the message input we are typing in now
Apr 28, 2023, 1:09 PM
That gets into data mutations, which, if I remember correctly, is not recommended on the front end as you may end up exposing your key. There was one user on here a while back that was able to do it and was helping me with it but it's been &gt; 90 days so I'm unable to send your their project link
https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-mutations
Apr 28, 2023, 1:18 PM
it's great, thank you for your help friend! :)
Apr 28, 2023, 1:46 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.