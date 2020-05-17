Skip to content
How to define schema for site settings in Sanity Studio

6 replies
Last updated: May 17, 2020
Hi everyone.I'm following the guide
https://www.sanity.io/guides/getting-started-with-structure-builder I've added Site settings and restarted/recompiled the studio.
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder';

export default () =&gt;
    S.list()
        .title(`Content`)
        .items([
            S.listItem()
                .title(`Site settings`)
                .child(
                    S.editor()
                        .schemaType(`siteSettings`)
                        .documentId(`siteSettings`)
                ),
            // Add visual divider
            S.divider(),
            ...S.documentTypeListItems()
                    .filter( listItem =&gt; ![`siteSettings`].includes(listItem.getId() ))
        ])
However, when I click on the 'Site Settings' I get the following error:


Unknown schema type
This document has the schema type 
siteSettings
, which is not defined as a type in the local content studio schema.
Where do I define the schema for the deskStructure?
May 16, 2020, 9:16 PM
Hi Jan, have you defined the schema itself for 
siteSettings
? Depending on your folder structure, you might have a 
siteSettings.js
file in your 
/schemas/documents/
folder with the the appropriate contents. Once this file is in place, you will have to add it to your 
schema.js
file:
...
import siteSettings from './documents/siteSettings'
...
export default createSchema({
  types: schemaTypes.concat([
    ...
    siteSettings,
    ...
  ])
})
Full examples here:

https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-gatsby-blog/blob/master/template/studio/schemas/documents/siteSettings.js
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-gatsby-blog/blob/master/template/studio/schemas/schema.js
May 16, 2020, 9:23 PM
Hey, thanks for giving me hints. No, I didn't make the schema, but I wasn't quite sure, how to go about it. I shall read through the links you sent me. Cheers.
May 16, 2020, 9:25 PM
Yep, that did the trick! I sort of knew, I needed to define the schema, but I didn't work out how, where to add it, etc. Now it makes so much more sense and it seems obvious. One could even say… sane! (pun intended). Thank you.
May 16, 2020, 9:39 PM
Glad no sanity was lost in the process 😄 If you’re interested, there’s some more information on schemas in this guide for example: https://www.sanity.io/docs/content-modelling
May 16, 2020, 10:47 PM
Thanks, yes this mini series of short vids is really good. That's what actually got me started in the first place.
May 17, 2020, 9:05 AM

