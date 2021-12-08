Content modeling in Sanity Studio

Defining your content models with code is by design. It makes it easier to version control, and it puts developers in control of how the data structures should be laid out. We have, however, tried to make it effortless to add, change, and remove fields in the interface.

Watch the videos that walk you through how schemas work or scroll to read how it works.

Your first schema

When Sanity Studio starts up it defaults to look for the schema in a file called schema.js in the folder schemas in your project folder. Let's build a simple schema to get started:

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' export default createSchema ( { name : 'mySchema' , types : schemaTypes . concat ( [ { title : "Person" , name : "person" , type : "document" , fields : [ { title : "Name" , name : "name" , type : "string" , } ] } ] ) } )

This schema configuration creates a document type called "person" with one string field called "name". In the Studio, a list item for "person" will appear in the left sidebar. If we create a new document for it, it will look like this:

A string input field

When we fetch a document like this through the API later, we would get a document like this:

{ "_id" : "45681087-46e7-42e7-80a4-65b776e19f91" , "_type" : "person" , "name" : "Ken Kesey" }

A document referencing another document

Now let's make a very simple document describing a book. In our array of types, we'll add this object:

{ title : 'Book' , name : 'book' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Title' , name : 'title' , type : 'string' } , { title : 'Cover' , name : 'cover' , type : 'image' } , { title : 'Author' , name : 'author' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } ] } ] }

This schema creates the document type "book" with a title, a cover image, and an author. The author field is of the type reference which means it will refer to another document. In the to -field we describe what kind of documents this reference is allowed to refer to. We list one rule, that the type can be person .

The form will look like this:

A document with string, image, and reference input fields

When we fetch this document through the API, we'll get this:

{ _id : "d1760c53-428c-4324-9297-ac8313276c45" , _type : "book" , title : "One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest" , cover : { _type : "image" , asset : { _ref : "image-Su3NWQ712Yg0ACas3JN9VpcS-322x450-jpg" , _type : "reference" } } , author : { _ref : "45681087-46e7-42e7-80a4-65b776e19f91" , _type : "reference" } }

As you see, the author field has no mention of Ken Kesey, but has the field _ref that contains the id of the Ken Kesey document. When you fetch documents with references, you can easily instruct the API to replace the reference with the actual content of the target document. You can read more on this in the Query-tutorial.

One use of arrays

Let's talk about arrays: Some books have more than one author. We should improve the Book-document type by making the author-field an array of references:

{ title : 'Authors' , name : 'authors' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } ] } ] }

The document that is returned from the API will look like this:

{ _id : "drafts.e7f370d0-f86f-4a09-96ea-12f1d9b236c4" , _type : "book" , title : "The Illuminatus! Trilogy" , cover : { _type : "image" , asset : { _ref : "image-Ov3HwbkOYkNrM2yabmBr2M8T-318x473-jpg" , _type : "reference" } } , authors : [ { _ref : "9a8eb52c-bf37-4d6e-9321-8c4674673198" , _type : "reference" } , { _ref : "ee58f2ff-33ed-4273-8031-b74b5664ff5e" , _type : "reference" } ] }

Organizing your schema

Finally a note on organizing your files. In this example we piled both our document types into the same JavaScript file. Don't do that; it gets out of hand fast. We recommend describing each document type in a separate file in this manner:

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' import person from './person' export default createSchema ( { name : 'mySchema' , types : schemaTypes . concat ( [ person ] ) } ) export default { title : "Person" , name : "person" , type : "document" , fields : [ { title : "Name" , name : "name" , type : "string" , } ] }

That covers the very basics, but there are loads more! Now, let's dive into best practices when modeling content with Sanity.

