Structured Content
Structured content enables you to do more with the content you already have – without hiring more people, investing more time, or spending more money. Find out more about the why, what, and how of structured content with these resources.
Guide
Guide to Structured Content
Learn about the secret ingredient that enables you to do more with the content you already have and reach the audiences who matter.
Guide
Content Modeling Guide
Content modeling is the key to unlocking your content in a world where it needs to be everywhere. Discover how to define and document your content model.
Blog post
Structured Content 2022 Recordings
Revisit the keynote, sessions, fireside chats, and panels from Structured Content 2022 with these recordings.
Article
Content Modeling: What It Is and How to Get Started
Blog post
“Our digital experience is our brand”: Conversation with Scott Gentz of AT&T
How do you chart a path to digital transformation for a multinational telecommunications company? AT&T's Director of Technology, Strategic Platforms, shares learnings...
Blog post
“We’ve created a tech stack that’s infinitely scalable”: Conversation with Bettina Donmez of PUMA
How do you build a forward-looking tech stack that opens up exciting possibilities for your business, while ensuring the people who need to use it love it? PUMA's...
Article
Structured Content 101
Blog post
Benefits of Structured Content for Content Creators
Want your content to be more efficient, findable, and future-proof? These are just three benefits of structured content and there are more!