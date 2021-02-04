How to hide a document from the Sanity Studio left nav using code snippets.
Last updated: Feb 4, 2021
K
Is there any way of hiding a document (that you call from another document) from the sanity studio left nav?
Jan 24, 2021, 4:01 PM
P
Hi Karin, there is! Something like this should work:
// deskStructure.js const hiddenDocTypes = listItem => ![ 'myHiddenDocType1', 'myHiddenDocType2' ].includes(listItem.getId()) export default () => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ // Your custom list items go here // Followed by an array of all remaining document types defined in // schema.js, with the hidden ones filtered out ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes) ])
Jan 24, 2021, 4:44 PM
K
Thank you Peter! I will definitely look into that. 💕
Jan 24, 2021, 4:54 PM
K
Hi again,
user M! I've been trying to implement above code into my project, but I get an error message saying "ReferenceError: S is not defined".. Am I missing something here? 😬☺️
Feb 4, 2021, 7:36 PM
K
Now I have this code, but my error message says "List items must be of type "listItem", got "document"."
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder';
import grid from './schemas/grid';
import home from './schemas/home';
import creator from './schemas/creator';
import project from './schemas/project';
import recipe from './schemas/recipe';
import contact from './schemas/contact';
const hiddenDocTypes = (_listItem_) => ![grid].includes(_listItem_.getId());
export default () =>
S.list()
.title('Content')
.items([
home,
project,
recipe,
creator,
contact,
// Your custom list items go here
// Followed by an array of all remaining document types defined in
// schema.js, with the hidden ones filtered out
...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes),
]);
Feb 4, 2021, 7:43 PM
P
Hi Karin, could you share one of your imported schemas?
Feb 4, 2021, 7:56 PM
K
Of course. Home looks like this:
import { string } from 'prop-types';
export default {
name: 'home',
title: 'Home',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'hero_image',
title: 'Hero Image',
type: 'image',
},
{
name: 'hero_title',
title: 'Hero Title',
type: 'string',
},
{
name: 'hero_text',
title: 'Hero Text',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'intro_text',
title: 'Intro',
type: 'text',
},
],
};
Feb 4, 2021, 7:57 PM
P
That explains: the structure builder expects a list item here, not a document. A list item looks as follows, for example:
If not, you could simply hide the one you want to hide and that's it (no need to import the document type either as that's already done in your
🙂 Here's some additional info on the structure builder: https://www.sanity.io/docs/overview-structure-builder
Please note that you'll only have to manually set these up if you want to have variations of what's shown by default, i.e. if you want to set up a custom desk structure.
S.listItem() .title('Completed projects') .child( S.documentTypeList('project') .title('Projects') .filter('_type == $type && completed == true') .params({ type: 'project' }) ),
If not, you could simply hide the one you want to hide and that's it (no need to import the document type either as that's already done in your
schema.jsfile):
Hope that helps
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'; const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) => !['grid'].includes(listItem.getId()); export default () => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes), ]);
Here's some additional info on the structure builder: https://www.sanity.io/docs/overview-structure-builder
Feb 4, 2021, 8:03 PM
K
Ohh, OK. I'll try that 🙂 Thank you so much!
Feb 4, 2021, 8:06 PM
K
Yay! It worked. Thanks again! 💕
Feb 4, 2021, 8:09 PM
