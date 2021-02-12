gatsby-config

const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client'); const client = sanityClient({ projectId: process.env.GATSBY_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, dataset: 'production', token: process.env.SANITY_TOKEN_WRITE, useCdn: false, }); exports.handler = async function (event, context) { const body = JSON.parse(event.body); const { id } = body; const result = await client .patch(id) // Document ID to patch .inc({ rating: 1 }) // Increment field by count .commit() // Perform the patch and return a promise .then((updatedRating) => { console.log('Merci pour le vote!'); console.log(updatedRating); }) .catch((err) => { console.error('Désolé, il y a eu un souci : ', err.message); }); return { statusCode: 200, body: JSON.stringify({ message: `Merci pour votre vote !`, }), }; };

So for now, I end up with this code that works. But, if locally my rating is updated instantly, I have to wait the Netlify build is finished when online for the rating to be updated when I reload the page. I set the useCdn to false (and in thetoo), but that doesn’t change anything. Maybe I miss something here ? Is there a better strategy ?