Hi User, here's an episode of Learn with User (featuring our very own User!) that I believe is similar to your use case: storing user-generated content in Sanity. Although the example uses Next.js, the same applies to Gatsby: https://www.learnwithjason.dev/store-user-generated-content-in-sanity/ Short answer: yes, you'll need to installin this caseHere's some example code from the episode above, that you can probably base your solution on: https://github.com/learnwithjason/sanity-user-content-frontend/blob/main/functions/vote-for-name.js It doesn't deal with validation or people casting multiple votes (in your case posting multiple ratings), so that might be something to add.