Hi guys, Im trying to get a handle on how to use the @sanity/client to create a document and also update the user document with the reference to this document. So far I’ve managed to create the document however getting the client to add in the ref to this document id is proving a little difficult.

Here is my code trying to do the following, taking the id after the document is created and patching the user document:





const _addCalc_ = _async_ ()

=>

{

_return await getClient_(_false_)

_.create_({

..._calcDetails_,

__type_:

"calculator",

})

_.then_((_res_)

=> _addRefToUser_(_res_));

};

_addCalc_();

const _addRefToUser_ = _async_ (_res_)

=>

{

_await getClient_(_false_)

_.patch_("user.cf26c3dd-7c63-4fcc-b936-6069b05213a7")

_.set_({ _calculator_: _res._id_ })

_.commit_()

_.then_((_res_)

=> _console.log_(_res_));

};

}

I am able to have the document update the user detail but its giving me an error on the type as its showing as a string. I’m sure I’m missing a better way of doing this process, any help would be appreciated.