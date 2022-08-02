How to Update a User Document Using the @Sanity Client
Hi guys, Im trying to get a handle on how to use the @sanity/client to create a document and also update the user document with the reference to this document. So far I’ve managed to create the document however getting the client to add in the ref to this document id is proving a little difficult.
Here is my code trying to do the following, taking the id after the document is created and patching the user document:
const _addCalc_ = _async_ ()
=>
{
_return await getClient_(_false_)
_.create_({
..._calcDetails_,
__type_:
"calculator",
})
_.then_((_res_)
=> _addRefToUser_(_res_));
};
_addCalc_();
const _addRefToUser_ = _async_ (_res_)
=>
{
_await getClient_(_false_)
_.patch_("user.cf26c3dd-7c63-4fcc-b936-6069b05213a7")
_.set_({ _calculator_: _res._id_ })
_.commit_()
_.then_((_res_)
=> _console.log_(_res_));
};
}I am able to have the document update the user detail but its giving me an error on the type as its showing as a string. I’m sure I’m missing a better way of doing this process, any help would be appreciated.
Can you try changing to the following?
const addCalc = async () => await getClient(false) .create({ ...calcDetails, _type: 'calculator' }) .then( async res => await getClient(false) .patch('user.cf26c3dd-7c63-4fcc-b936-6069b05213a7') .set({ calculator: { _ref: res._id, type: 'reference', }, }) .commit() .then(res => console.log(res)) );
That seems helpful - but I’m now getting an error ClientError: Key “type” not allowed in ref
What does your calculator schema look like in your user document?
_import_ { Document } _from_ "./schemaTypes";
export
_default_ <Document>{
name: "calculator",
title: "Calculator",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "vehicle",
title: "Vehicle",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "distance",
title: "Distance",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "fuelEfficiency",
title: "Fuel Efficiency",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "eVehicle",
title: "E-Vehicle",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "activeStep",
title: "Active Step",
type: "number",
},
],
};
What does the user document that references this calculator look like?
import { Document } from "./schemaTypes"; export default <Document>{ name: "user", title: "User", type: "document", fields: [ { name: "name", title: "Name", type: "string", }, { name: "email", title: "Email", type: "string", }, { name: "image", title: "Image", type: "url", }, { name: "calculator", title: "Calculator Data", type: "reference", to: { type: "calculator" }, }, ], };
I thinik I figured it out…need to use _type
thanks for your help!
Fantastic!
Is this more or less the correct way to link the records?
It is!
