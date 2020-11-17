Pricing update: Free users
i am currently trying to create a new dataset for each localized language , ie. spanish, russian. how can i get a studio to work on diff dataset?

Last updated: Nov 17, 2020

hi, i am currently trying to create a new dataset for each localized language , ie. spanish, russian. how can i get a studio to work on diff dataset. ? currently my sanity deploy build to english (production) data.

Nov 13, 2020, 9:49 PM

Hi!Not sure I understood correctly, but you can use spaces to easily change datasets in production:

https://www.sanity.io/docs/spaces

Nov 15, 2020, 1:46 PM

concerning localization, I wouldn't use different datasets, unless each local has unique and independant content (= no translation of content).

Nov 15, 2020, 1:48 PM

hi, our product is React base currently in beta, and the content is on CMS. The content on CMS needs to be translate to Spanish first. Field level wont work for this use case, document is intriguing, but ill explore Spaces.

Nov 16, 2020, 5:39 PM

says ‘experimental’, risk to go to production.

Nov 16, 2020, 5:39 PM

there’s also this plugin that is quite helpful: https://github.com/LiamMartens/sanity-plugin-intl-input

Nov 16, 2020, 6:13 PM

for spaces, how to create the 2nd dataset with same schema as first. i did export and import. any better approach?

Nov 16, 2020, 6:19 PM

yeah, I think that for now there's no better way.

Nov 16, 2020, 6:40 PM

Spaces work really nice!

Nov 17, 2020, 5:35 PM

