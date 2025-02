Integrating Sanity with 11ty: troubleshooting and solutions

Are there any up-to-date guides for setting up Sanity with 11ty (Eleventy)?I'm having a lot of trouble finding a good guide on integrating Sanity with 11ty. Specifically, I want to know how to get content in JSON format from Sanity into the _data directory of 11ty given a GROQ query that the Sanity "Getting Started" guide shows how to make upon signing up.The following guide seems to rely on an out-of-date link to https://www.sanity.io/create and, thus, doesn't show the whole integration setup: https://www.sanity.io/guides/how-to-get-started-with-the-11ty-eleventy-blog-starter The following guide seems to have something useful in the "Eleventy Global Data" section, but I am unsure if the part about the query is all that's needed to have 11ty continuously monitor for any changes made in Sanity's content:Any advice and (creation of) relevant resources would be helpful.