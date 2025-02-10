Integrating Sanity with 11ty: troubleshooting and solutions
Last updated: Feb 10, 2025
Are there any up-to-date guides for setting up Sanity with 11ty (Eleventy)?
I'm having a lot of trouble finding a good guide on integrating Sanity with 11ty. Specifically, I want to know how to get content in JSON format from Sanity into the _data directory of 11ty given a GROQ query that the Sanity "Getting Started" guide shows how to make upon signing up.
The following guide seems to rely on an out-of-date link to
https://www.sanity.io/create and, thus, doesn't show the whole integration setup: https://www.sanity.io/guides/how-to-get-started-with-the-11ty-eleventy-blog-starter
The following guide seems to have something useful in the "Eleventy Global Data" section, but I am unsure if the part about the query is all that's needed to have 11ty continuously monitor for any changes made in Sanity's content:
https://www.sanity.io/blog/migrating-netlify-blog-hugo-eleventy-using-sanity#f3cfa6179abb
Any advice and (creation of) relevant resources would be helpful.
Feb 10, 2025, 8:45 PM
Hi there👋
I'm not able to find any more up-to-date guides at the moment either.
However, we should be able to build out a JS file in the
const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client') require('dotenv').config() const client = sanityClient.createClient({ projectId: process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.SANITY_DATASET || 'production', apiVersion: '2024-02-10', useCdn: false }) const postsQuery = `*[_type == "post"]` async function getPosts() { try { return await client.fetch(postsQuery) } catch (error) { console.error('Error fetching posts:', error) return [] } } module.exports = getPosts
Feb 10, 2025, 9:08 PM
Thank you so much for your help!
I think I finally got it to work with the addition of .createClient as you mentioned in my code I adjusted based on what I found at
https://www.bryanleetc.com/adding-sanity-io-headless-cms-to-eleventy/
I can see the CMS post in the frontend now.
Feb 10, 2025, 9:34 PM
After some more digging around related issues, I realize I should've looked up the docs of @sanity/client 😅
https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client
In any case, I appreciated the help earlier.
Feb 10, 2025, 11:03 PM
