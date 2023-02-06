import { withParent } from 'sanity' function CategoryInput(props){ const { category, title, content } = props?.parent || {}; // ... }

// ... { name: "items", type: "reference", to: [{type: 'news'},{type: 'product'}], inputComponent: withParent(CategoryInput) } // ...

import { useFormValue } from 'sanity' function CategoryInput(props){ const { category, title, content } = useFormValue([])['content'][6]['category']['items'] || {}; // useFormValue([]) only gives me the document, and I need to narrow down manually // ... }

// ... { name: "items", type: "reference", to: [{type: 'news'},{type: 'product'}], components: { input: CategoryInput } } // ...

Heyho everyone.In v2 we were able to wrap e.g. an inputComponent using withParent or withDocument:The schema in v2:Now in v3 we have theThe schema in v3:In the above scenario I have an input component which is part of a Portable Text field. The portable text itself is part of a document of type “page”, where its name is “content”. But in another document its name may be different. So in v3 I have to worry about the context of a grandparent.But for a nested context it’s impractical, as you would need to now the entire tree or filter it to get the parent context you are looking for.