Managing projects and handing them off to clients in Sanity.io
11 replies
Last updated: Jun 2, 2020
R
I have been using Sanity on a trial project and I'm really impressed. I run a small agency and I've held on to WordPress for years because I'm familiar with it and I like the control that self hosting provides. Now I'm seriously considering moving everything on to Sanity, but I need to understand the best way to manage projects and easily hand them off to clients when they go live. Is is possible to transfer free level projects between accounts?
Jun 1, 2020, 11:59 PM
R
...and to be clear, I fully expect that both my clients and I will be buying users and datasets to compliment the basic free plan. It's just a question of how to handle the initial hand off of projects 😁
Jun 2, 2020, 9:33 AM
P
Hi Rob, thanks for the kind words and great that you’re considering moving over to Sanity. It is indeed possible to ‘transfer’ ownership of a project to a client.
To do so, simply make sure the client has Administrator rights for the project on
manage.sanity.io and remove yourself from the project whenever you see fit. Or, alternatively, stay on there of course 🙂 We’ll also be making some changes to manage.sanity.io that should make this process easier.
Every project can belong to a separate organisation, so for every client you could create a client-specific organisation where you ask them to add their billing details. This will ensure continuity when you hand over a project.
Let me know if this is clear enough and answers your question. Happy to go into depth on anything. Also, I can put you in touch with someone if you would ever like to discuss agency options or client-specific requirements for larger projects.
Great to have you here!
Jun 2, 2020, 12:34 PM
R
Thanks for the reply Peter!
Jun 2, 2020, 12:37 PM
R
What is the best way for the client to add their organisation and billing details? Do I add it for them, or do I ask them to sign up to Sanity themselves?
Jun 2, 2020, 12:41 PM
P
In the end, I suppose it depends on how you usually deal or prefer to deal with these kind of things for clients (e.g. for hosting or domain management). However, one advantage of letting them go through the process themselves might be that they already familiarise themselves with the admin dashboard that way.
Also, they may prefer to add some details on their own, such as card details. It is possible to create an organisation for them though and ask them to just add the card details afterwards, if you prefer.
Finally, it’s noteworthy that team members on a project do not automatically get added to a project’s (new) organisation, so keep an eye on that
🙂
Jun 2, 2020, 12:46 PM
R
Okay. So let's say I have a client called 'Acme co'. I build them a website using Sanity.io to manage the content. I ask them to sign up to Sanity and add their organisation and payment details. How do I then add the 'Acme co' organisation to the existing project?
Jun 2, 2020, 12:51 PM
P
You would always create an organisation from the first project, as you have to go to the Settings tab inside the project to do so (where it says Create a new organization).
However, for any subsequent projects or to transfer a project to a different organisation, you can go to the relevant project >
Settings and under Organization select the relevant org. The project will then belong to that organisation.
Jun 2, 2020, 12:56 PM
P
(Also, instead of asking the client to sign up generally you would normally add them to a project and/or organisation specifically)
Jun 2, 2020, 1:21 PM
R
Okay, I guess I need to try this out myself..
Jun 2, 2020, 1:31 PM
P
That's probably more illustrative than what I'm trying to put down in words 😉 We have plenty of agencies using Sanity in a similar way with their clients, so please let us know if you run into more questions while exploring.
Jun 2, 2020, 1:45 PM
R
Thanks for your help Peter. I feel like I can move ahead now and start planning a gradual move onto Sanity for my clients.
Jun 2, 2020, 2:17 PM
