Attaching a project to an organization

If you started a project on your personal account, you can easily transfer it to an organization.
When you first create a project, that project will start as a personal project administered by the logged in user (i.e., you). (Note: If you're using version
2.29.3 or later of the Sanity CLI, you can now select an organization when creating a project.) You can see all of your projects by going to https://www.sanity.io/manage, clicking
Select project or organization in the top-left corner, and clicking on your name (or you can select one directly via the flyout menu that appears when hovering over your name), or by going to https://www.sanity.io/manage/personal/projects.
To add a project to an organization, that organization must first exist. If it does, it will appear under that same dropdown menu from the previous step. If it doesn’t exist, you can select
+ Create new organization either from the top menu bar or the dropdown menu. You can also create an organization by going to https://www.sanity.io/manage/create-new-team. Either way, you will need to be an administrator of the organization to accept the project transfer.
Now that you have a personal project and belong to an organization, you can initiate the transfer by going to your project page. Your projects should be listed at https://www.sanity.io/manage/personal/projects but you can also access them via the dropdown menu in the top-left corner. You will need to be a project administrator to initiate the project transfer.
If you go to the Settings tab and scroll down, you should see a heading called Danger zone with a subheading called Transfer ownership.
Click on the
Transfer ownership button and a modal box will appear. Select the Organization that should receive the project and click
Transfer ownership. The project should now appear under the Organization rather than your personal projects.
