Handing off a Sanity Studio to clients and managing access and projects.

Hi Geoff, i have some follow up questions for you, pls. Regarding - Access: So i send client an invite (as administrator). Once client accepts invite, they are prompted by Sanity to sign in. Does this process creates an account for them? Question 2: If i remove myself from 'administrator' status of the project, is the project still being hosted under my account? Question 3: I have a template that i want to sell to multiple clients. Do i have to create a new project in Sanity (for the same template) for each new client? Question 4: What's the best setup for small web design agencies, such as myself? Thx Geoff

