Handing off a Sanity Studio to clients and managing access and projects.

Hi and welcome, Greg! There are two things to consider when handing off a Sanity Studio: the codebase and access. For the codebase (i.e., the Studio files themselves), you can use a Git repo, zip the files and email them, etc. However they get the files doesn’t matter, as long as they get them.For access, you can do that through the Manage interface at sanity.io/manage . If they don’t already have an organization set up, you can add them to your project as an administrator, which will give them full control. At that point, you can either remove yourself or remain on the project—that bit is up to your agreement with them on support down the road.If they already have an organization set up, you can follow this guide and transfer the project to them.