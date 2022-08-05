Handing off a Sanity Studio to clients and managing access and projects.
Last updated: Aug 5, 2022
G
Hello Everybody! I'm a newbie and learning my way through the Sanity platform. I just completed Filip Jerga's Nextjs/Sanity course. Here's what i made: https://final-card-sort-blog-vs2.vercel.app/ . Now, i'm confused to - How would i handed this blog template off to clients? For example, if a blogger wanted this blog, how would the back end get handed off to them? Do they sign up for Sanity? I'm really confused and stomped🥺
Aug 4, 2022, 4:44 PM
Hi and welcome, Greg! There are two things to consider when handing off a Sanity Studio: the codebase and access. For the codebase (i.e., the Studio files themselves), you can use a Git repo, zip the files and email them, etc. However they get the files doesn’t matter, as long as they get them.
For access, you can do that through the Manage interface at
sanity.io/manage . If they don’t already have an organization set up, you can add them to your project as an administrator, which will give them full control. At that point, you can either remove yourself or remain on the project—that bit is up to your agreement with them on support down the road.
If they already have an organization set up, you can follow
this guide and transfer the project to them.
Aug 4, 2022, 5:06 PM
G
Thank you Geoff for your fast response. I'm going to work through your suggestions now and see if i grasped it✍️ I may be back with additional questions. So far, i really like Sanity, i think it's something i can push - especially with the type of support you just provided :gratitude-thank-you:
Aug 4, 2022, 5:17 PM
You’re welcome, and that’s all nice to hear. Glad you’re enjoying it. 😄 We’ll be here for any follow-up questions.
Aug 4, 2022, 5:19 PM
G
Appreciate the support 🙏
Aug 4, 2022, 5:32 PM
G
Hi Geoff - i have some follow up questions for you, pls
Aug 5, 2022, 5:08 PM
G
Hi Geoff, i have some follow up questions for you, pls. Regarding - Access: So i send client an invite (as administrator). Once client accepts invite, they are prompted by Sanity to sign in. Does this process creates an account for them? Question 2: If i remove myself from 'administrator' status of the project, is the project still being hosted under my account? Question 3: I have a template that i want to sell to multiple clients. Do i have to create a new project in Sanity (for the same template) for each new client? Question 4: What's the best setup for small web design agencies, such as myself? Thx Geoff
Aug 5, 2022, 5:18 PM
