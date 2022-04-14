Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure
Last updated: Apr 14, 2022
S
Hi, all!
Added
Any idea, anyone?
Added
{
"name": "part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure",
"path": "./schemas/deskStructure.js"
}to sanity.json, and now I get "Error in ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/utils/loadStructure.js
Mar 24, 2022, 11:28 AM
S
Yup, it's in there with the schemas. I have tried moving it around, but the error stays the same.
Mar 24, 2022, 8:49 PM
R
What does your deskStructure look like?
Mar 24, 2022, 9:31 PM
S
It's a slightly modified version of one of your examples. But I don't think it's the problem. I can strip it, simplify it, throw something else in there and the error stays the same.
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' export default () => S.list() .title('Contentss') .items([ // List out all the document types in schema.js ...S.documentTypeListItems(), // Add a new list item for projects by category S.listItem() .title('Projects by category') .child( // List out all categories S.documentTypeList('department') .title('Projects by category') .child(catId => // List out project documents where the _id for the selected // category appear as a _ref in the project's categories array S.documentList() .schemaType('person') .title('Projects') .filter( '_type == "person" && $catId in departments[]._ref' ) .params({ catId }) ) ), ])
Mar 25, 2022, 6:20 AM
S
Sone additional details....
Mar 25, 2022, 7:08 AM
R
Hm, very strange! Can you try deleting and reinstalling node modules?
Mar 25, 2022, 4:09 PM
S
Yup, but didn't help.
Mar 26, 2022, 7:32 AM
S
Hm, started from scratch and now it works. Strange. Anyway, thanks for your help,
user M.
Mar 27, 2022, 11:58 AM
W
Apr 14, 2022, 2:58 PM
W
I was using the wrong path inside the sanity.json file 😅
Apr 14, 2022, 5:25 PM
