import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' export default () => S.list() .title('Contentss') .items([ // List out all the document types in schema.js ...S.documentTypeListItems(), // Add a new list item for projects by category S.listItem() .title('Projects by category') .child( // List out all categories S.documentTypeList('department') .title('Projects by category') .child(catId => // List out project documents where the _id for the selected // category appear as a _ref in the project's categories array S.documentList() .schemaType('person') .title('Projects') .filter( '_type == "person" && $catId in departments[]._ref' ) .params({ catId }) ) ), ])