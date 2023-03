Hey.

I would like list of finite items (i.e. a category). Let’s say I got 5 items in the list. Every document that uses one item (category) in the list must remove that option for the next documents that will be created. This also implies that it will only be possible to have 5 documents of this particular type “live” at any time, as there will be no more catagories to chooose from.



Could someone help me understand which approach to choose here, or point me to some documentation that covers this?



Thanks in advance for all input.