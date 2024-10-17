SSO login issue with Windows Hello resolved after update
Last updated: Oct 17, 2024
E
SSO (SAML) login with Windows Hello does not work, I created a ticket here: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/7472
Sep 10, 2024, 11:07 AM
D
Hello 👋
I found
this article that seems to be related to the error you provided. Would you mind letting me know if updating the request resolves your issue or if this is even possible to do on your end?
Sep 10, 2024, 2:24 PM
E
user JThe Sanity code is creating the request, we have no influence on the request. As I wrote in the ticket, adjusting the request would indeed solve the problem. I will add the link of your document to the ticket.
Can you give the ticket priority on the Sanity developer backlog?
Sep 13, 2024, 6:57 AM
E
Hello?
This ticket (
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/7472 ) has not seen any response the last month. Also no reaction here.
What can I do to help move this forward?
Oct 2, 2024, 3:35 PM
Sorry you haven’t gotten a response on your ticket. When prioritizing issues and feature requests the team has limited time and must take into account customer impact. This is the first time I’ve heard of an issue with the method, so the impact may not be clear to the team. I’ll bring it up internally.
Oct 2, 2024, 8:02 PM
D
Yes, apologies for the delay and thank you for pinging again. I have been able to locate some documentation on this issue from previous configurations and am in the process of speaking with other engineers on how to properly implement the fix.
Oct 2, 2024, 8:06 PM
E
user MThat surprises me, maybe the larger (Microsoft based) organizations all use custom authentication that mitigates the problem. Maybe it is just that some of the more enterprise customers have not fully switched to 'passwordless' login.
user JThanks!
Oct 3, 2024, 7:10 AM
D
Hi there, our backend team has pushed an update and this should now be working. Please confirm when you have a moment.
Oct 3, 2024, 2:19 PM
E
user JSounds great! I'll let you know once our client confirms then can log in.
Oct 4, 2024, 6:56 AM
E
Thank you for the effort
Oct 4, 2024, 6:56 AM
E
user JClient reported no change, I checked the SAML payload and it remains unchanged. I updated the Github ticket.
CC:
user M
Oct 4, 2024, 2:34 PM
D
Thank you for this update, would you mind providing the projectID?
Oct 4, 2024, 2:50 PM
E
user J/
user MAny news on this?
Oct 15, 2024, 8:06 AM
D
We just got an update from our backend team a few hours ago, would you mind testing again?
Oct 15, 2024, 1:06 PM
E
Thanks
user J! I'll keep you posted.
Oct 17, 2024, 7:28 AM
E
It works! Thank you for the effort!
Oct 17, 2024, 2:04 PM
D
That is great news! Happy I could help and thank you for the update!
Oct 17, 2024, 2:05 PM
