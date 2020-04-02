Styling a native Sanity component for a single implementation

💜

type: 'array'

options: { layout: 'grid' }

inputComponent

// In my `deskStructure.js` // for the specific schema type I'm working with (edition) S.view.form().id('EDITION_FORM')

div[aria-labelledby*='EDITION_FORM'] div[class^='Editor_root'] { /* 200px larger than the default container */ max-width: calc(840px + 2rem); } div[aria-labelledby*='EDITION_FORM'] ul[class^='GridList_root'] { /* default size is minmax(7rem, 1fr) */ grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(180px, 200px)); /* Add a gray color to differentiate cards from BG */ background: #f2f2f2; }

aria-labelledby

Gotcha! This is great for portable text, indeed, and the inline styles are no problem if this is as far as styling goes, thanks for the snippet and effortMy use case, however, is inside of the regular form editor, not Portable Text, and this makes things harder: the idea is using a regularfield within order to maintain all of the vanilla fields and the drag and drop sorting functionality. Recreating this in a customwould be a nightmare, especially as it was a simple matter of styling the component's CSS.I managed to make it work with some CSS magic:And in CSS:This way, I select the form wrapper for this specific schema type based on theattribute and am able to manipulate the editor root (increasing its width) and the grid container. Quite brittle, but much better than doing everything by hand