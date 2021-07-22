Trouble deploying Next JS & Vercel blogs page, resolved using Sanity Client.
20 replies
Last updated: Jul 22, 2021
M
Hey guys, I'm kind of having some trouble with deploying my blogs page using
This is my pages/blog.js code
And the error that I keep seeing on
Next JS & Vercel. The
blogs page & [Slug] pageruns absolutely fine on
localhost:3000but throws an error on a deployed website
500 | Internal Server Error, You can have a look here In case If you want to
<https://www.mahijendra.dev/>. I'm not sure know what I'm doing wrong here.
This is my pages/blog.js code
And the SANITY_URL stands for this which is located in my
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url"; import { sanityClient } from "../lib/sanityClient"; import PostCard from "../components/PostCard" import MainNav from "../components/MainNav"; import BlogCard from "../components/BlogCard"; const Blog = ({ posts }) => { const [header] = useState({ mainHeader: "BLOGS", subHeading: "My Blogs", text: "Blah Blah" }); const [mappedPosts, setMappedPosts] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { if (posts.length) { const imageBuilder = imageUrlBuilder(sanityClient); setMappedPosts( posts.map((post) => { return { ...post, mainImage: imageBuilder .image(post.mainImage) .width(450) .height(500), }; }) ); } else { setMappedPosts([]); } }, [posts]); return ( <> <MainNav /> <div className="common"> <h3 className="font-semibold text-customGreen py-3 pt-12 tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.mainHeader}</h3> <h1 className="font-bold lg:text-3xl text-customGreen tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.subHeading}</h1> <p className="font-normal lg:text-md text-customGreen tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.text}</p> <div className="commonBorder"></div> </div> <div className="pt-16 pb-6 px-4 sm:px-6 lg:pt-8 xl:mx-48" > <div className=""> {mappedPosts && mappedPosts.length && mappedPosts.map((post, index) => ( <BlogCard data={post} key={index} /> ))} </div> </div> </> ); }; export const getServerSideProps = async (context) => { const query = encodeURIComponent(`*[ _type == "post" ]`); const url = `${process.env.SANITY_URL}query=${query}`; const data = await fetch(url).then((res) => res.json()); const posts = data.result; if (!posts || !posts.length === 0) { return { props: { posts: [], }, }; } else { return { props: { posts, }, }; } }; export default Blog
.env.local
SANITY_URL = <https://projectID.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/query/production>?
And the error that I keep seeing on
vercel realtime logsis
[GET] /blog 2021-07-22T11:08:58.538Z 3f8b63af-f76f-47d6-b88f-dbeb20a4cf52 ERROR TypeError: Only absolute URLs are supported at getNodeRequestOptions (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1305:9) at /var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1410:19 at new Promise (<anonymous>) at fetch (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1407:9) at getServerSideProps (/var/task/.next/server/pages/blogNew.js:250:22) at renderToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/render.js:39:221) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:95:5) at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:112:97 at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:105:142 at async Server.renderToHTMLWithComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:137:387) RequestId: 3f8b63af-f76f-47d6-b88f-dbeb20a4cf52 Error: Runtime exited with error: exit status 1 Runtime.ExitError
[GET] /robots.txt robots.txt 2021-07-22T10:51:22.797Z 9fb2b9e1-9155-49d1-af6a-82b43494503c ERROR TypeError: Only absolute URLs are supported at getNodeRequestOptions (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1305:9) at /var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1410:19 at new Promise (<anonymous>) at fetch (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1407:9) at getServerSideProps (/var/task/.next/server/pages/[slug].js:416:22) at renderToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/render.js:39:221) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:95:5) at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:112:97 at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:105:142 at async Server.renderToHTMLWithComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:137:387) RequestId: 9fb2b9e1-9155-49d1-af6a-82b43494503c Error: Runtime exited with error: exit status 1 Runtime.ExitError
Jul 22, 2021, 12:16 PM
S
It's much easier to write code with Sanity Client. I'd recommend using that instead of 'fetching' a URL
https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client
Create the instance of the client and use it's fetch method to execute GROQ queries.
More about GROQ Queries here:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet
Jul 22, 2021, 12:28 PM
S
I think the issue with your URL is that it does not have a '?' symbol before parameters. Creating a URL can be error prone, and therefore it's better to go for the Sanity Client
Jul 22, 2021, 12:31 PM
M
Alright sure I'll give it a try using Sanity client. Thank you!
Jul 22, 2021, 12:39 PM
M
Yeah I did deploy
Jul 22, 2021, 6:25 PM
S
user THow's things going? did you try Sanity Client?
Jul 22, 2021, 6:27 PM
M
Previously until yesterday I was using
ServerSidePropsto fetch the data. Now I Switched to
sanityClientas User suggested.
Jul 22, 2021, 6:28 PM
S
ServerSideProps is for server-side rendering. If you want server side rendering, you have to fetch using sanity client, inside ServerSideProps
Jul 22, 2021, 6:30 PM
M
Yeah okay. It keeps throwing me this error
ReferenceError: slug is not definedHow do I declare this using Next JS?
import React, {useState, useEffect} from "react"; import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url"; import MainNav from "../components/MainNav"; import Link from "next/Link" import BlogCard from "../components/BlogCard"; import sanityClient from "../lib/client" const Blog = ({posts, props}) => { const [header] = useState({ mainHeader: "BLOGS", subHeading: "My Blogs", text: "I am a developer, primarily active in the Hashnode community as a blogger. I like writing about web development on my blog." }); const [mappedPosts, setMappedPosts] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { sanityClient .fetch(`*[_type == "post"]{ title, slug, mainImage{ asset-> { _id, url }, alt } }`) .then((data) => setMappedPosts(data)) .catch(console.error); }, []) return ( <> <MainNav/> <div className="common"> <h3 className="font-semibold text-customGreen py-3 pt-12 tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.mainHeader}</h3> <h1 className="font-bold lg:text-3xl text-customGreen tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.subHeading}</h1> <p className="font-normal lg:text-md text-customGreen tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.text}</p> <div className="commonBorder"></div> </div> <div className="pt-16 pb-6 px-4 sm:px-6 lg:pt-8 xl:mx-48"> <div className=""> {mappedPosts && mappedPosts.length && mappedPosts.map((post, index) => ( <Link href={"/"} to={"/post/" + post.slug.current} key={post.slug.current} passHref> <div key={index}> <div className="pt-4 pb-4 px-4 sm:px-6 lg:pt-4 lg:pb-4"> <div className="relative max-w-2xl mx-auto divide-y-2 divide-gray-200 lg:max-w-3xl flex justifyCenter"> <div className="grid gap-16 lg:gap-x-5 lg:gap-y-8 px-12 py-8 shadow-xl overflow-hidden md:max-w-2xl mt-5 transform hover:scale-105 duration-500 ease-in-out"> <div key={post.title}> <a href={slug} className="mt-2 block"> <p className="text-2xl font-semibold font-quicksand text-customGreen">{post.title}</p> <p className="mt-3 text-sm font-medium tracking-wide font-quicksand text-lightGreen ">{post.content}</p> <p className="mt-3 lg:mt-6 text-sm text-lightGreen font-quicksand tracking-wide italic">{post.publishedAt} | {post.description}</p> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </Link> ))} </div> </div> </> ); }; export default Blog
Jul 22, 2021, 6:43 PM
M
Yeah alright. I catch your drift
Jul 22, 2021, 6:47 PM
M
Is this the right way to define your
slugin the blogs page?
const router = useRouter() const { slug } = router.query
Jul 22, 2021, 6:49 PM
S
router.pathname will give you the slug
Jul 22, 2021, 6:50 PM
M
How do I get the pathname here?
Jul 22, 2021, 6:51 PM
S
router.pathnamethats enough
Jul 22, 2021, 6:51 PM
S
oh you're trying to get the slug for [slug].js?
Jul 22, 2021, 6:51 PM
M
yeah exactly, to the blogs page
Jul 22, 2021, 6:52 PM
S
Your syntax is correct. https://nextjs.org/docs/routing/dynamic-routes
Jul 22, 2021, 6:52 PM
M
When I'm using
router.query, It's redirecting me to the main page I mean to
localhost:3000on click on the blog or an article
Jul 22, 2021, 6:53 PM
S
Please refer to the link I shared
Jul 22, 2021, 6:54 PM
M
Yeah I actually read this one. And also the Migrating from react router to Next Js one
Jul 22, 2021, 6:56 PM
M
I'm still not able to fetch the data, I mean
slug. Not sure what I'm doing wrong
Jul 22, 2021, 7:09 PM
