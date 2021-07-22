Trouble deploying Next JS & Vercel blogs page, resolved using Sanity Client.

Next JS & Vercel

import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url"; import { sanityClient } from "../lib/sanityClient"; import PostCard from "../components/PostCard" import MainNav from "../components/MainNav"; import BlogCard from "../components/BlogCard"; const Blog = ({ posts }) => { const [header] = useState({ mainHeader: "BLOGS", subHeading: "My Blogs", text: "Blah Blah" }); const [mappedPosts, setMappedPosts] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { if (posts.length) { const imageBuilder = imageUrlBuilder(sanityClient); setMappedPosts( posts.map((post) => { return { ...post, mainImage: imageBuilder .image(post.mainImage) .width(450) .height(500), }; }) ); } else { setMappedPosts([]); } }, [posts]); return ( <> <MainNav /> <div className="common"> <h3 className="font-semibold text-customGreen py-3 pt-12 tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.mainHeader}</h3> <h1 className="font-bold lg:text-3xl text-customGreen tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.subHeading}</h1> <p className="font-normal lg:text-md text-customGreen tracking-wide font-nunito">{header.text}</p> <div className="commonBorder"></div> </div> <div className="pt-16 pb-6 px-4 sm:px-6 lg:pt-8 xl:mx-48" > <div className=""> {mappedPosts && mappedPosts.length && mappedPosts.map((post, index) => ( <BlogCard data={post} key={index} /> ))} </div> </div> </> ); }; export const getServerSideProps = async (context) => { const query = encodeURIComponent(`*[ _type == "post" ]`); const url = `${process.env.SANITY_URL}query=${query}`; const data = await fetch(url).then((res) => res.json()); const posts = data.result; if (!posts || !posts.length === 0) { return { props: { posts: [], }, }; } else { return { props: { posts, }, }; } }; export default Blog

.env.local

SANITY_URL = <https://projectID.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/query/production>?

[GET] /blog 2021-07-22T11:08:58.538Z 3f8b63af-f76f-47d6-b88f-dbeb20a4cf52 ERROR TypeError: Only absolute URLs are supported at getNodeRequestOptions (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1305:9) at /var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1410:19 at new Promise (<anonymous>) at fetch (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1407:9) at getServerSideProps (/var/task/.next/server/pages/blogNew.js:250:22) at renderToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/render.js:39:221) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:95:5) at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:112:97 at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:105:142 at async Server.renderToHTMLWithComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:137:387) RequestId: 3f8b63af-f76f-47d6-b88f-dbeb20a4cf52 Error: Runtime exited with error: exit status 1 Runtime.ExitError

[GET] /robots.txt robots.txt 2021-07-22T10:51:22.797Z 9fb2b9e1-9155-49d1-af6a-82b43494503c ERROR TypeError: Only absolute URLs are supported at getNodeRequestOptions (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1305:9) at /var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1410:19 at new Promise (<anonymous>) at fetch (/var/task/node_modules/node-fetch/lib/index.js:1407:9) at getServerSideProps (/var/task/.next/server/pages/[slug].js:416:22) at renderToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/render.js:39:221) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:95:5) at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:112:97 at async /var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:105:142 at async Server.renderToHTMLWithComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:137:387) RequestId: 9fb2b9e1-9155-49d1-af6a-82b43494503c Error: Runtime exited with error: exit status 1 Runtime.ExitError

Hey guys, I'm kind of having some trouble with deploying my blogs page using. Theruns absolutely fine onbut throws an error on a deployed website, You can have a look here In case If you want to. I'm not sure know what I'm doing wrong here.And the SANITY_URL stands for this which is located in myAnd the error that I keep seeing onis