Trouble fetching image URL in Sanity.io

"asset":{ "_ref":"image-978242d396a40e53b4ecefb3056154e218057e8c-771x358-svg" "_type":"reference" }

Hello there, I am new to sanity and I am a bit stuck on fetching image-url for uploaded images. This is what is returned in asset for the image:According to the documentation there should be a propery called "imageUrl" in assets. What am I doing wrong? How do Iretrieve the full image-URL?