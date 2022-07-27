Sorry me again, i still don’t get it what values i have to use for the urlbuilder, i checked the preview in Sanity Studio (which is using the correct crop settings from sanity lol) the url parameters are like this: rect=1716,50,3244,3244&w=35&h=35&fit=crop&dpr=2 | But when i inspect the data i get from sanity, my values are in the 0.xxx area (as you can see in the screenshot). how is this rect values calculated for example if sanity delivers completly different values.