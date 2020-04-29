Trouble passing environment variables in Sanity Studio

<https://www.sanity.io/docs/studio-environment-variables>

.env

.env.development

const dataset = process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_DATASET export default () => { if(dataset == "staging"){ S.list() .title('Content') .items([ S.listItem() .title('Home Page') .schemaType('homePage') .child(S.document().schemaType('homePage')),

I could like to conditionally render items in the deskStructure based on environment. Have been referring to the doc’sbut for whatever reason I can’t get myorvariables to pass through? Hoping to do something like the following:am I going about this the correct way?