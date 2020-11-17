Hey everyone, I’ve noticed this has come up a few times before but there doesn’t seem to be a clear solution. Currently we are using the sanity client to fetch data for our Gatsby app. This is our configuration:





const client = require("@sanity/client"); export const sanityClient = client({ projectId: process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.SANITY_NODE_ENV, useCdn: false, });

49 | 50 | if (projectBased && !newConfig.projectId) { > 51 | throw new Error('Configuration must contain `projectId`'); | ^ 52 | } 53 | 54 | var isBrowser = typeof window !== 'undefined' && window.location && window.location.hostname; WebpackError: Configuration must contain `projectId` - config.js:51 node_modules/@sanity/client/lib/config.js:51:1 - sanityClient.js:78 node_modules/@sanity/client/lib/sanityClient.js:78:1

Everything ran fine during development, but we ran in some issues when trying to build. This is what we are getting:Any help with this would be great appreciated. Thanks!