user A

🙏

Circling back here,, to say that the eggs are back and this time they are scrambled.I disabled my slug snippet and publishing is working again in the deployed version of the studio. I will have to spend some time discovering the errors of my ways here. My thoughts are that this has to do with a difference in the availability of the environment variables that I have access to on the deployed studio, so I will go back to reading the documentation around that. Once I figure it out I'll be sure to bring those changes back to my community snippet as well!Thanks for the rubber ducky'ing.