ENABLE_ORYX_BUILD

SCM_DO_BUILD_DURING_DEPLOYMENT

I think you have a conflict between Oryx and the way you are deploying. I think you either need to disable Oryx or do things the Oryx way. Oryx will normally auto detect Next.js apps and automatically run npm install, npm run build and npm run start for you. The advantage with Oryx is that it puts the node_modules folder outside the /home/site/wwwroot, because that folder is a mounted network drive. When your app is run on the server it will cause a lot of unnecessary network I/O if it has to read dependencies from a network drive. What Oryx does is it installs dependencies in /node_modules instead, so they are available on the physical drive of the server.What I normally do is build and run tests in gh actions, but I will exclude the .next folder and node_modules from the zip that is deployed. I setandto true in the app service settings and let Oryx handle the rest (ie no startup command). This is a both a performance win for the app and it cuts down deployment times by a lot.