Troubleshooting deployment issues with Sanity and Vercel

Hallo folks! I am just getting started on Sanity and I REALLY like it so far! And it's working great in my local environment, but when I'm trying to deploy to Vercel I'm running into a whole heap of issues. I'm trying to follow along this tutorial (which may well be the issue) with some deviations (bc of course): https://www.sanity.io/blog/build-your-own-blog-with-sanity-and-next-js . Anyways, when I try to deploy to Vercel I'm getting a ton of errors and it's gotten to be a bit frustrating! Help would be SUPER appreciated (errors in a reply).