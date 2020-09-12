Error: Encountered anonymous inline image "logoImage" for field/type "LogoImage". To use this field with GraphQL you will need to create a top-level schema type for it. See <https://docs.sanity.io/help/schema-lift-anonymous-object-type>

{ name: "logoImageWhite", type: "logoImage", title: "Logo White Image", }, { name: "logoImageColor", type: "logoImage", title: "Logo Color Image", },

export default { title: "Logo Image", type: "object", name: "logoImage", fields: [ { name: "logoImage", type: "image", title: "Logo Image", fields: [ { name: "alt", type: "string", title: "Alt Tag", options: { isHighlighted: true, // <-- make this field easily accessible }, }, ], }, ], };

I'm having a issue with deploying graphql query something about top level schema error. I have tried moving the schema type into it's own object which usually works but I still get the same error for the following codeThis is the exact errot I am gettinghomepage.jslogoImage.js