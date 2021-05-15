according to docs, this should work but it doesnt (as soon as i put in fields[]):



{ name: 'mainImageMedium', title: 'HeaderBild Medium', type: 'image', fields: [ { name: 'caption', type: 'string', title: 'Caption', options: { isHighlighted: true // <-- make this field easily accessible } } ], },

I am getting: Error: Encountered anonymous inline image “mainImageMedium” for field/type “Asbrandpage”. To use this field with GraphQL you will need to create a top-level schema type for it. See