const smallH2Style = props => (

<span className="py-4">{props.children}</span>

)

[plugin:vite:import-analysis] Failed to parse source for import analysis because the content contains invalid JS syntax. If you are using JSX, make sure to name the file with the .jsx or .tsx extension.

Hi! Trying to migrate a project from v2 to v3 for the first time. My schemas/blockContent.js has this line in it with a tailwind reference:Which gives me this error:I suspect this is because of the missing access to the definition of the py-4 class? Is this assumtion correct? Or is it something else happening here? The Sanity Studio folder is located inside a next.js project folder that has tailwind installed as a dependency - How would I go about linking that Tailwind instance to blockContent.js?