Troubleshooting unique year values query in Next.js Sanity project.

Is it possible to get unique years value only from date time field across all documents of certain type? I have this query
{"uniqueYears": array::unique(
*[_type in ["event", "exhibition"] && defined(endDate)][].endDate
)}but it returns the unique full dates.
0:"2018-01-06T12:30:00.000Z"
1:"2018-01-13T08:00:00.000Z"Tried adding
| split("-")[0]in the end of the query, but it’s not supported.
Apr 26, 2023, 1:36 PM
Basically get an array of [‘2023’,‘2022’,…‘2004’]
Apr 26, 2023, 1:39 PM
array::unique( *[_type in ["event", "exhibition"] && defined(endDate)]{ "endDate": string::split(endDate, '-')[0] }.endDate )
☝️ Try that?
Apr 26, 2023, 2:09 PM
Was just about to write i figured the query,
{
"uniqueYears": array::unique(
*[_type in ["event", "exhibition"] && defined(endDate)]{
'yearOnly': string::split(endDate, "-")[0],
}[].yearOnly
)
}
Apr 26, 2023, 2:19 PM
But nextjs is not happy with the query 😄
ClientError: expected '}' following object body
Apr 26, 2023, 2:22 PM
Does it work if you normalize the quotation marks in the query? Not sure if that’s a red herring .
Apr 26, 2023, 2:25 PM
For some reason not
Apr 26, 2023, 2:27 PM
array::unique( *[_type in ["event", "exhibition"] && defined(endDate)]{ 'yearOnly': string::split(endDate, "-")[0], }[].yearOnly )
Apr 26, 2023, 2:31 PM
Now it’s confused,
ClientError: unable to parse entire expression
Apr 26, 2023, 2:34 PM
im using next-sanity. weirdly in Vision it returns the right output
Apr 26, 2023, 2:35 PM
“result”:*{*_1 item_“uniqueYears”:*[*_6 items_
0:“2019”
1:“2018"
2:“2021”
3:“2022"
4:“2023”
5:“2020"
]
}
Apr 26, 2023, 2:36 PM
user YIssue is next-sanity version. Project is using
"next-sanity": "0.6.0"and just tested on an other project using
"next-sanity": "^4.1.7"and works as expected!!
User, thanks for looking into this
Apr 26, 2023, 2:47 PM
This opens a can of worms now 🤦
Apr 26, 2023, 2:52 PM
