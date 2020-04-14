Understanding custom input components for complex objects in Sanity.io

export default { title: 'Product Info', name: 'productInfo', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'Product Id', name: 'productId', type: 'number' }, { title: 'Product Storage Id', name: 'storageId', type: 'number' }, { title: 'hasAttributes', name: 'hasAttributes', type: 'boolean' }, ] }

{ productId: 90922, storageId: 29992, hasAttributes: true }

const createPatchFrom = value => PatchEvent.from(value === '' ? unset() : set(Number(value)))

Hello people of the sanity community! I am trying to get my head around custom input components used on an field of type ‘object’. This is the object in question, I have it as a part of my Product document.The object has some more attributes but they aren’t needed for this example, so I have a custom input component that prepopulates the product names and respective values with information from our PIM, in order for the user to select a product name from a dropdown and you have all the values you want to set like this as an object:So my question is, how would I use the PatchEvent set() specified in the documentation for an more complex object than a single string or number? If I provided an object would it be able to map the keys to the fieldnames in the schema? Below is provided of the example from the documentation with the single number.